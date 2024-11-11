Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Makes NFL History Against Tennessee Titans
As the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-17 on Sunday. Former Oregon Ducks and current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made NFL history in the winning effort with the most completions in the first five years of a career.
Herbert is only halfway through his fifth season, yet he already has 1,772 completions in his career. The former Oregon Duck also missed four games in 2023, but the missed time has not stopped Herbert from making history.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was effusive in his praise of the team's leader after the win.
"No quarterback has completed more passes in the first five years of an NFL career than Justin Herbert," said Harbaugh. "In the history of the National Football League. . . . He's incredible. You run out of adjectives. Just a guardian of victory for our football team."
Current New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr held the record before Herbert with 1,759 completions in his first five seasons. Earlier this year, the Chargers quarterback passed NFL legend Peyton Manning on the list. Los Angeles has eight more games in which Herbert can continue to distance himself from Carr and Manning.
In the postgame press conference, Herbert was asked about the impact that Harbaugh has made on this Los Angeles team.
"[Harbaugh's] the best, and to have a guy like that leading the team, you know, it shows up. You turn on the tape, and everyone wants to play for him, wants to fight for him. And I think guys are playing energetic. They're excited to be out there, and they're having fun," said Herbert.
Herbert finished the game against Tennessee with 14 completions for 164 yards, adding one touchdown through the air and one on the ground.
Los Angeles improves to 6-3, good for second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs remain perfect on the season after blocking the Denver Broncos' game-winning field goal attempt. As it currently stands, Herbert and the Chargers are second place in the AFC Wild Card standings should the Chiefs win the division.
However, the most important game is the next one. Herbert and company host the Cincinnatti Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.
