Big Ten Power Rankings Shake Up After Oregon Beats Penn State
The Oregon Ducks went on the road and pulled off the slight upset against the Penn State Nittany Lions. This was a huge win for Dan Lanning and company as they now will enter their bye week with a perfect 5-0 record and control their destiny on the Big Ten.
Here's how the Big Ten power rankings shape up this week.
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 4-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State went on the road and took care of business against a good Washington Huskies team. The Buckeyes kept Washington out of the end-zone the entire game. Ohio State has shown this season they are comfortable playing in grind it out, low scoring games. We'll see what happens if they get in a shootout.
2. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (Last Week: 2)
Oregon had the most impressive Big Ten win of the weekend, defeating Penn State on the road in double-overtime 30-24. The Ducks dominated the first three and a half quarters before the Nittany Lions offense woke up. Oregon regrouped in overtime and pulled it out. Quarterback Dante Moore looks like star and is the Heisman trophy frontrunner for good reason.
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 5-0 (Last Week: 4)
Indiana did what good teams do and survived a road scare against Iowa. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has his worst game of the year, but the Hoosiers still found a way to escape with a win to improve to 5-0. They now get a bye before they meet Oregon.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-1 (Last Week: 3)
Penn State doesn't drop to far, but that loss against Oregon was extremely disappointing. Drew Allar looked like he was the inexperienced quarterback on the road in the defeat. Coach James Franklin continues to struggle against the top of the Big Ten.
5.Michigan Wolverines: 3-1 (Last Week: 6)
Michigan had a bye week, but they do move up a spot because of other results around them.
6. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1 (Last Week: NR)
Illinois is back in the top 10 after a huge bounce back win over USC. A week after losing by 53 points to Indiana, Illinois showed pride in beating an at the time undefeated USC team. Maybe that game in Bloomington was just a bad dream.
7. USC Trojans: 4-1 (Last Week: 5)
USC's momemtum this season came to a screeching halt against Illinois. They ended up losing on a last second field goal, but this was a game that Illinois controlled and probably should have won by more. USC now will get a bye before they host Michigan.
8. Maryland Terrapins: 4-0 (Last Week: 9)
Maryland moved up a spot on their bye week. Terps are still undefeated and have a big game against Washington this week.
9. Washington Huskies: 3-1 (Last Week: 8)
Washington lost their first game of the season and first home game in years in their 24-6 loss to Ohio State. The Buckeyes defense was just to much. This was a reality check for the Huskies offense, who looked great early on this season. They don't drop to far because after all, it was to the defending national champions.
10. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 3-1 (Last Week: 10)
Nebraska had a bye week and hangs on to the No. 10 spot.