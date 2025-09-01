Ducks Digest

Big Ten Power Rankings: Where Are Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State Heading into Week 2?

The Oregon Ducks knocked off the Montana State Bobcats in their 2025 season opener. Where are the Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten power rankings heading into Week Two?

Cory Pappas

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks beat the Montana State Bobcats by a final score of 59-13 to kick off their 2025 season. All 18 Big Ten teams were in action.

Here are the Big Ten top 10 Power rankings heading into Week Two.

Oregon Ducks Big Ten Power Rankings Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Season Opener Week Two Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats

MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction

MORE: Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance

MORE: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?

MORE: Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Still Behind Texas' Arch Manning

Big Ten Top 10 Power Rankings

No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks Big Ten Power Rankings Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Season Opener Week Two Dan Lanning
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the defending national champions and are loaded with elite talent all over the place. Ohio State got their season underway with a low-scoring 14-7 win over the at the time No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State’s offense struggled to move the ball with first-year quarterback Julian Sayin, but their defense was nails and led them to the win. The Buckeyes are the clear-cut No. 1 team in the Big Ten right now.

No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State can be counted on every season for at least 10 wins under Coach James Franklin. The Nittany Lions are coming off a season where they fell just short of making the national championship game, losing in the semifinals to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

They bring back quarterback Drew Allar and started their 2025 season with a big blowout win over the Nevada Wolfpack.

No. 3: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are the defending Big Ten champions, but Coach Dan Lanning’s team looks a whole lot different. Oregon has a new starting quarterback to go along with a running backs and receivers room that will miss their top weapons from a season ago.

This wasn’t noticeable in their Week One win, but it will be interesting to see if they can reach the level they were at last season as 2025 goes on and they face tougher teams than Montana State.

No. 4: Illinois Fighting Illini

Oregon Ducks Big Ten Power Rankings Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Season Opener Week Two Dan Lanning
Aug 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) jumps on teammate Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) after a sack on Western Illinois Leathernecks quarterback Chris Irvin (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois opened up their season with 52-3 win over Western Illinois. The Illini were one of the pleasant surprises in the Big Ten last season and will look to make a playoff push in 2025.

No. 5: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s biggest issue in 2025 was their lack of quarterback play. The Wolverines may have found their guy in freshman phenom Bryce Underwood. Michigan beat New Mexico 34-17.

No. 6: USC Trojans

USC put on a clinic against Missouri State, beating them 73-13. The Trojans problem last season was closing games in the fourth quarter. Will that trend flip this season?

No. 7: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oregon Ducks Big Ten Power Rankings Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Season Opener Week Two Dan Lanning
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Nebraska snapped their nearly a decade run of not making a bowl game last season. They come into 2025 as a dark horse playoff contender, but didn’t look great against the Cincinnati Bearcats in their opener.

No. 8: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies should be one of the most improved teams in the Big Ten this season. In their first game against the Colorado State Rams, they were on the ropes through three quarters before pulling away late.

No. 9: Indiana Hoosiers

This ranking may be low for Hoosiers considering they won 11 games last season and made it into the College Football Playoff. However, they struggled mightily against Old Dominion in their opener. They will have many opportunities to move up this list.

No. 10: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa won their first game over Albany 34-7. The biggest question mark as always with Iowa is, is this the year their offense takes a step forward? The country will find out a lot about this team in their next game against the rival Iowa State Cyclones.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football