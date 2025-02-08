2025 Big Ten Title Betting Odds: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
Despite coming off a 13-win season with a conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance, the Oregon Ducks are not the favorites to win the Big Ten next season according to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Ducks currently sit at +230 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to repeat and win the Big Ten conference for the second year in a row.
To no surprise, the current favorites are the Ohio State Buckeyes with +170 odds. Oregon and Ohio State split their season series 1-1 with the Ducks winning the regular season matchup and the Buckeyes taking their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Rose Bowl.
The two teams will not face off against each other inn the regular season in 2025, but could play against one another in the Big Ten championship game.
Sitting just behind the Ducks with the third-best odds is Penn State at +380. The Nittany Lions are expected to be one of the nation's top teams in the country with quarterback Drew Allar electing to return for one final season after Penn State fell just one game short of a national title appearance in 2025.
Michigan sits a bit behind the rest of the pack with +800 odds before a big jump to Indiana with the fifth-best odds of +2500.
The Ducks are expected to be led by quarterback Dante Moore heading into next season. Moore will be tasked with replacing Dillon Gabriel, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NCAA history. He will have an arsenal of weapons at his disposal with Evan Stewart and Florida State transfer Malik Benson at the wide receiver position as well as Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes at running back.
Defensively, Oregon will be tasked with replacing a handful of departing starters. The Ducks will have to rely on a nearly-completely new secondary. Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman is expected to have a massive role as he is ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal safety according to 247Sports rankings.
The strength of the defense will undoubtedly be along the defensive line. Matayo Uiagaleiei, a rising junior, is expected to be among the nation's best at the defensive end position. Pair him up with USC transfer Bear Alexander in the inside, and the Ducks' defense is shaping up to be one of the best in the Big Ten.
