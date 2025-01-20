Oregon Ducks In 2026 NFL Draft: Evan Stewart, Matayo Uiagalelei, Makhi Hughes
The Oregon Ducks have their fingerprints all over the 2025 NFL draft with prospects like defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch as well as quarterback Dillon Gabriel expecting to hear their names called in April.
However, draft season never sleeps. Matt Miller of ESPN put out his first list of the top 2026 NFL draft prospects, which includes four Oregon players, two of which are newcomers to the program.
Miller listed wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei, safety Dillon Thieneman, and running back Makhi Hughes as players to watch for the 2026 NFL draft. Thieneman and Hughes are recent newcomers and come to the program via the transfer portal.
Thieneman comes to Oregon from Purdue and was listed as the No. 1 safety in the transfer portal after two productive years for the Boilermakers. He accumulated 210 tackles and six interceptions in his two years at Purdue. It's easy to see why Miller has an early projection of a first round selection.
"Thieneman is an impact safety who had six interceptions as a freshman at Purdue in 2023. . . . Thieneman's tape projects him as a solid Round 1 option," Miller wrote.
Hughes ran for over 2,779 yards across two seasons at Tulane. He added 22 rushing touchdowns and ran for a effective 5.3 yards per carry. With Oregon's starting running back Jordan James heading off to the NFL draft, Hughes figures to slot right in and pick up where James left off.
"Hughes dominated in two seasons at Tulane...will get a chance to star on a bigger stage at Oregon. Hughes' production and excellent pop and power make him an RB1 candidate in 2026," Miller wrote.
With a defense littered with potential NFL draft picks, Uiagaleiei was arguably the Ducks best defensive player as a true sophomore. He had 38 tackles and a team-high 10.5 sacks on the season. Heading into 2025, Uiagalelei should be on most defensive award watchlists.
"Uiagalelei broke out in 2024, as his 10.5 sacks put him on NFL scouts' radar. . . . He is the total package as far as strength, speed and production," Miller wrote.
Stewart was expected to head into the draft at the end of this season, but Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was able to score a massive retention win by bringing Stewart back to Eugene for one more season. Stewart brought in 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his first season at Oregon. The Ducks' No. 1 wide receiver this season, Tez Johnson is also off to the NFL, leaving Stewart to become the clear-cut No. 1 heading into the season.
