Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Class Named 'Most Talented' in 2025
The Oregon Ducks have been in offseason mode since their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, as the team has taken the first steps toward another potential championship-level run in 2025.
Things are already looking up in Eugene for next season, and On3 college football insider Steve Wiltfong agrees thanks to an elite Oregon transfer portal class, which he said is "by far" the best group of incoming transfers for any team in 2025.
"Oregon has by far, the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit," Wiltfong wrote. "From 3 terrific OLs, to 2 Indianapolis-area DBs, to landing the top RB in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."
Time will tell how all the transfers gel, but there's no reason to think the Ducks won't be in for another successful season given what Oregon coach Dan Lanning has done during his tenure.
So, who are these new faces?
The Ducks have landed transfer commitments from running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane) offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
With World and Pregnon, the Ducks secured two of the top offensive lineman available in the portal this offseason. Elsewhere on offense, Hughes is expected to be an immediate contributors next season. He finished the 2024 season at Tulane with 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 17 total touchdowns.
On defense, Thieneman is a name to watch in the secondary. He had six interceptions in 2023 and impressed Lanning in Oregon's 35-0 win over Purdue on Oct. 18.
“I mean, obviously, 31 is a guy that can play sideline to sideline,” Lanning said. “They play their safety a little deeper than some teams traditionally, which allows him to really play, almost like a flat-footed read player back there who can see the ball and react to the ball. And he’s a really talented player who does a great job of doing that, and finds himself around the ball consistently.”
The Ducks have had a slew of transfer departures as well.
Oregon has had eight portal entrees this offseason with seven making commitments, as safety Tyler Turner (Baylor), quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), cornerback Khamari Terrell (Texas State), offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy (Arkansas), edge rushers Jaxson Jones (Utah), Emar'rion Winston (Baylor) and Jaeden Moore (Pitt) have all found new homes.
Former Oregon receiver Ryan Pellum remains available in the portal. He was reportedly arrested earlier this month stemming from a "pistol-whipping" incident in California on Christmas Day.
