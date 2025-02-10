Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Class Soars In Updated Rankings To No. 4
According to 247 Sports, the Oregon Ducks have been making strides up the transfer portal rankings ladder as they improve from their previous No. 11 spot all the way to No. 4.
Nine transfers from across college football will be making Eugene their new home. 12 former Ducks are transferring out of coach Dan Lanning's program including freshman quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, freshman wide receiver Ryan Pellum, and redshirt freshman linebacker Jaeden Moore.
Here are the all the new names coming from the transfer portal:
Makhi Hughes - redshirt sophomore running back, Tulane Green Wave
Emmanuel Pregnon - senior inside offensive lineman, USC Trojans
Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles
Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans
Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada Wolfpack
Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals
Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats
Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats
Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue Boilermakers
According to 247 Sports, World is the No. 1 overall ranked prospect coming out of the transfer portal. Thieneman from Purdue is listed at No. 10, Pregnon from USC is No. 19, Alexander from USC is No. 57, and Benson from Florida State is No. 97.
Hughes is ranked as the No. 8 running back from the transfer portal while Johnson is the No. 8 tight end.
"Oregon has by far the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit. From three terrific offensive linemen to two Indianapolis-area defensive backs to landing the top running back in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."- On3's Steve Wiltfong on the Ducks
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2025 recruiting class was also ranked No. 4 in the country with 19 total commits (per On3). The major names getting prepared for their first season with the Ducks as we speak are five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star running back Jordon Davison, and four-star cornerback Brandon Finney.
Lanning currently has the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country with 10 total commits (per On3). It is headlined by four-star tight end Kendre Harrison from Reidsville, North Carolina. The 6-7, 245-pound dual-sport athlete also plans on playing basketball under Ducks coach Dana Altman.
