Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Class Soars In Updated Rankings To No. 4

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been recruiting non-stop this offseason, collecting the No. 4 transfer portal class as well as owning the No. 4 2025 recruiting class and the No. 1 2026 recruiting class.

Arden Cravalho

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning arrives before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning arrives before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to 247 Sports, the Oregon Ducks have been making strides up the transfer portal rankings ladder as they improve from their previous No. 11 spot all the way to No. 4.

Nine transfers from across college football will be making Eugene their new home. 12 former Ducks are transferring out of coach Dan Lanning's program including freshman quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, freshman wide receiver Ryan Pellum, and redshirt freshman linebacker Jaeden Moore.

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball
Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Here are the all the new names coming from the transfer portal:

Makhi Hughes - redshirt sophomore running back, Tulane Green Wave

Emmanuel Pregnon - senior inside offensive lineman, USC Trojans

Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles

MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants

Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans

Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada Wolfpack

Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates his play during their game
Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates his play during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats

Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats

Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (3) defends
Nov 30, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) defends in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

According to 247 Sports, World is the No. 1 overall ranked prospect coming out of the transfer portal. Thieneman from Purdue is listed at No. 10, Pregnon from USC is No. 19, Alexander from USC is No. 57, and Benson from Florida State is No. 97.

Hughes is ranked as the No. 8 running back from the transfer portal while Johnson is the No. 8 tight end.

"Oregon has by far the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit. From three terrific offensive linemen to two Indianapolis-area defensive backs to landing the top running back in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."

On3's Steve Wiltfong on the Ducks

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2025 recruiting class was also ranked No. 4 in the country with 19 total commits (per On3). The major names getting prepared for their first season with the Ducks as we speak are five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star running back Jordon Davison, and four-star cornerback Brandon Finney.

Lanning currently has the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country with 10 total commits (per On3). It is headlined by four-star tight end Kendre Harrison from Reidsville, North Carolina. The 6-7, 245-pound dual-sport athlete also plans on playing basketball under Ducks coach Dana Altman.

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks

MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said On National Signing Day About Star-Studded Class

MORE: Oregon Ducks Trending To Land 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Commitment

MORE: Marcus Mariota Reuniting With Chip Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders? Free Agency Rumors

Published |Modified
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Football