Oregon Ducks' Isaiah World New No. 1 Transfer Portal Player In Updated Rankings
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks' incoming 2025 commit class just got a little bit better. Former Nevada lineman Isaiah World is now not only the top offensive tackle in the nation but also the top-rated overall transfer, according to 247Sports. The update came Tuesday morning as World moved over 20 spots in the rankings to take the No. 1 spot.
World, who transferred from Nevada to Oregon in December, was formerly listed as the No. 23 player in the portal. However, as of Tuesday, World now sits at the No. 1 spot, making him the highest-rated transfer Oregon coach Dan Lanning has secured out of the portal.
World will join the Ducks for his last season of eligibility after spending his previous seasons at Nevada. World chose the Ducks over Texas A&M and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Now a five-star prospect per 247Sports, World was originally a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He received offers from Arizona State, Arizona, New Mexico, and more before electing to take his talents to Nevada. World was listed as the 167th-rated offensive tackle and just the No. 211 player in the nation. After gaining years of experience and developing at the collegiate level, the former No. 211 player in the nation is now the No. 1 transfer.
Oregon's transfer class continues to climb, now ranked No. 4 in the 247Sports team rankings and holding the top spot when evaluated player by player. With the latest rankings update, the Ducks made a significant leap, moving up seven spots in the portal rankings and securing the No. 2 position in the combined rankings, which factor in both prep and transfer additions.
Several Oregon transfers saw major individual jumps as well. Former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman cracked the top 10, while wide receiver Malik Benson and defensive back Theran Johnson also received ranking boosts. Benson, in particular, made a massive leap, improving his ranking by nearly 150 spots.
Although Oregon sits at No. 4 in 247Sports’ transfer rankings, On3's Steve Wiltfong believes Oregon has the best transfer portal class in the nation.
"Oregon has by far the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit," Wiltfong wrote. "From three terrific OLs to two Indianapolis-area DBs to landing the top RB in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."
Oregon’s strength in the transfer portal, combined with talented incoming freshmen and seasoned veterans, only strengthens Oregon’s case to compete for another national championship next season.
In Lanning’s three seasons at Oregon, he has compiled three consecutive top-10 transfer classes while completing a three-loss season his first year, a two-loss season his second, and a one-loss season this year. If this pattern continues, Lanning and the Ducks could be on track to complete an undefeated season while bringing home the program’s first national championship.
World’s addition to Oregon’s offensive line is a game-changer for the Ducks as they push toward their national championship aspirations. As the top-ranked transfer in the country, his size, experience, and dominance in the trenches will provide immediate stability and protection for Oregon’s high-powered offense.
