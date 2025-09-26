Oregon Ducks' Three Keys to Victory at Penn State Nittany Lions
The debut of the 'Mummy Duck' uniforms from the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, with glow-in-the-dark accessories, couldn't have come at a more perfect time. It will balance out the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions and their annual 'White Out' on Saturday, Sept. 27.
This is the toughest test for both Oregon and Penn State at this early point of the season, and it's continuing to gain traction as the preeminent game of 2025. How can Oregon stay undefeated in a confrontational environment like Beaver Stadium?
Slow down the Penn State running back duo
The senior duet of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen is a well-balanced attack coming out of the backfield for coach James Franklin, possibly the finest in the nation. The two running backs have combined for 452 rushing yards on 75 carries, scoring nine of Penn State's 14 touchdowns through their first three games.
In last season's 45-37 victory over the Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, only two current Ducks made a true impact on the defensive end, and that was senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher (seven total tackles; one for a loss) and junior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti (five total tackles). Their veteran experience in stressful situations will be relied upon heavily when trying to control Penn State's running barrage.
Combining that with the star power from junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (leads team with three sacks in 2025) makes for a dangerous trio.
Offensive line continue to do their job, nothing fancy
In order to steal away a road win in a hostile environment with 'Mo Bamba' blaring, Oregon's offensive line must continue to protect redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore (962 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception on a 74.7 completion rate). Giving him the proper amount of time to scan the field and survey his options is the only way this offense will be able to operate successfully against Penn State.
Against rival Oregon State, the Ducks' offensive line allowed only two pressures on 38 pass plays. Oregon also rushed for 289 yards on the ground and averaged 6.4 yards per carry, thanks to all the gaps that the offensive line was creating.
PFF has ranked the Ducks' offensive line as the top pass-blocking group in the Big Ten after four weeks of play. The credit for that is mostly given to the vocal leader of that unit, junior center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu, who has played in every game since his freshman year (32 straight).
The same recipe of success is needed when going up against an intimidating Nittany Lions' defense that has given up the third-least amount of total yards per game in the Big Ten at 224.0. Penn State is also tied for No. 11 in all college football with 3.0 sacks per game, and is led by a nasty pair of edge rushers, junior Tony Rojas and senior Dani Dennis-Sutton, who have two sacks each in the early going.
Spread out the field with the air attack, implement Justius Lowe
The No. 35-ranked passing offense resides in Eugene, averaging 286.5 passing yards per game. Under the direction of offensive coordinator Will Stein, 12 different receivers have contributed to the offense thus far.
When standout freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore (team-leading 207 receiving yards on 12 receptions, two touchdowns) has space in the open field, especially coming off a jet sweep and with blockers ahead of him, he's one of the most dangerous weapons in the country.
Throwing redshirt junior wide receiver Justius Lowe in the mix to mess with Penn State's preparation and game plan is just an added benefit of the depth with this Oregon offense. Lowe is expected to make his return against the Nittany Lions after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
ESPN's College GameDay will begin bright and early at 6 a.m. PT on the Old Main Lawn on Penn State's campus in University Park, Pennsylvania. The long-awaited Big Ten Conference matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.