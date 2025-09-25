Intensifying Pressure For James Franklin Mounts For Oregon Ducks Game
The long-awaited White Out matchup between two Big Ten Conference foes, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, is set for Saturday, Sept. 27, at historic Beaver Stadium. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.
Oregon is an underdog for the first time this season and in their first true test, having played against four weaker opponents to open the season (Montana State Bobcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Northwestern Wildcats, and Oregon State Beavers) and handled each team with a combined score of 203-37.
According to FanDuel, Penn State is favored by 3.5 points, with the moneyline for the Nittany Lions at -164 and +136 for the Ducks. The over/under is set at 51.5.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently joined SportsCenter on Tuesday and said that Penn State coach James Franklin has more pressure on his shoulders than Oregon coach Dan Lanning and needs to chalk up a win, or escalating demands from the Penn State fanbase will come.
Similar to the Ducks, the Nittany Lions haven't been challenged against their first three opponents in 2025, clobbering the Nevada Wolfpack, Florida International Panthers, and Villanova Wildcats by a combined score of 132-17. This group is heading into this 2024 Big Ten title game rematch completely unproven.
“Pressure would just intensify. The problem for James Franklin? He has played a miserably easy non-conference schedule, so nobody knows what they really look like. They haven’t looked great, but why should they? And then the pressure will just ratchet up for the Ohio State game (Nov. 1), and that is where he has often just blown the entire season. So, I think a loss here complicates it for him and for Drew Allar."- ESPN's Paul Finebaum on Penn State
Franklin has been notoriously known for not winning the big games, especially against ranked opponents. Since taking the job in University Park, Pennsylvania, back in 2014, he has a 16-28 overall record against top 25 opponents (.364 winning percentage) and a 4-20 overall record (.167 winning percentage) against top 10 opponents.
On the other hand, Lanning is 9-6 (.600 winning percentage) when facing off against top 25 programs and 3-4 (.429 winning percentage) against top 10 programs since taking over the reins in Eugene, Oregon, not too long ago in 2022.
Key for Oregon comes from the offensive line protecting Dante Moore
In order to steal away a road win in a hostile environment with 'Mo Bamba' blaring in your ear, Oregon's offensive line must continue to protect redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. Giving him the proper amount of time to scan the field and survey his options is the only way this offense will be able to operate successfully against Penn State.
Last week against rival Oregon State, the Ducks' offensive line allowed only two pressures on 38 pass plays. Oregon also rushed for 289 yards on the ground and averaged 6.4 yards per carry, thanks to all the gaps that the offensive line was creating.
PFF has ranked the Ducks' offensive line as the top pass-blocking group in the Big Ten after four weeks of play. The credit for that is mostly given to the vocal leader of that unit, junior center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu, who has played in every game since his freshman year (32 straight).
The same recipe of success is needed when going up against an intimidating Nittany Lions' defense that has given up the third-least amount of total yards per game in the Big Ten at 224.0. Penn State is also tied for No. 11 in all college football with 3.0 sacks per game, and is led by a nasty pair of edge rushers, junior Tony Rojas and senior Dani Dennis-Suttion, who have two sacks each in the early going.
