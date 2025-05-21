Bo Nix Plans Exclusive Retreat For Denver Broncos' Quarterbacks, Receivers
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is entering his second season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. Broncos rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant was on the Up and Adams Show hosted by Kay Adams on Tuesday.
Bryant talked to Adams about being drafted by the Broncos and the relationship with his new quarterback Bo Nix.
Bo Nix Sets Up Retreat For Broncos' Quarterbacks and Receivers
Pat Bryant was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He was asked by Kay Adams about how he will build his chemistry with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
“We actually all are taking a quarterback and receivers retreat. So we going to like go on vacation together, but we still going to go out there and work out, get some routes in,” Bryant said. “Bo’s (idea). Of course.”
Bryant said within days of being him being drafted, Nix was already working on getting this retreat scheduled with the quarterbacks and receivers.
“He called me the same night of the draft and I think like 3-4 days later we all was in the group chat and he was telling us ‘alright, bet we all going to like a quarterback-receivers retreat,’” Bryant said. “So, pretty excited to get around the guy. I heard he likes golf a lot. So I got to get my golfing skills up.”
Adams also asked Bryant if he was any good at golf. It looks like he will have to put some work in at the driving range in addition to the football field.
“No. Not even a little bit,” Bryant said when asked if he had any golfing skills.
Pat Bryant Drafted No. 74 Overall By Denver Broncos
Pat Bryant was taken by the Broncos as the No. 74 overall pick in last month’s NFL Draft. Bryant played four seasons of college football, all with the Illinois Fighting Illini. His best season was his most recent one in 2024. Bryant made Second-team All-Big Ten with 54 receptions for 984 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
For his entire collegiate career, Bryant totaled 137 receptions, 2,095 receiving yards, and 19 receiving touchdowns.
He will join a Broncos wide receiving core of Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vale, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin. Denver also singed free agent tight end Evan Engram who will be another reliable pass catcher for Nix in Sean Payton’s offense.
The Broncos snuck up on the rest of the NFL last season and went 10-7, making the playoffs for the first time since back in the 2015-2016 season when Peyton Manning was still their quarterback. With a year of experience under Nix's belt, there will be no sneaking up on anyone this season. The Broncos will look to build on their 2024 season to knock the Kansas Chiefs off of the AFC West throne.