Boise State Quarterback Decommits After Oregon Ducks Recruiting Offer
The Oregon Ducks are showing interest in another quarterback from the 2026 recruiting class not named five-star Ryder Lyons.
The Ducks offered Boise State Broncos three-star quarterback commit Bryson Beaver on Wednesday in a move that showed Oregon's willingness to get into a recruiting battle with their west coast regional rival. The Ducks played Boise State in non-conference play last season, winning a 37-34 thriller at Autzen Stadium.
However, it appears that Oregon's offer made Beaver rethink his decision, as he announced on social media Thursday that has decommitted from Boise State and reopened his recruitment altogether. A product of Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, CA., Beaver is the No. 55 quarterback in the class and the No. 93 overall player in the state of California, per 247Sports' rankings.
MORE: 5-Star EDGE Recruit Richard Wesley Raves About Oregon Ducks Official Visit
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Dan Lanning Reveals Best Nick Saban Advice For Oregon Ducks Football Success
MORE: Cleveland Browns Most Likely To Trade Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? NFL Analyst Prediction
"Earlier this week, after speaking with Coach (Spencer) Danielson, I made the decision to decommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process," Beaver wrote on X. "This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us. My family and I have nothing but gratitude for the kindness that has been shown to us by the Boise State coaching staff and “Bronco Nation” as a whole. I wish the Boise State family nothing but the best in the future."
Oregon now immediately becomes the top program on Beaver's offer list. He's received offers from teams like Utah, Bowling Green, UNLV, Florida Atlantic, Coastal Carolina, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Northern Arizona and more.
During the 2024 season, Beaver went 229 of 345 passing for 3,214 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions.
According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Beaver could be a "late-bloomer."
"Confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels," Ivins wrote " ... Needs to improve as a deep-shot taker and keep progressing as a decision-maker, but should be viewed as a late-bloomer that has the tools to eventually emerge as a trusted starter on Saturdays."
Earlier this offseason, the Ducks missed out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. As a result, focus shifted toward the aforementioned Lyons, who is the No. 1 quarterback in California for the 2026 recruiting class.
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison highlights an Oregon 2026 class that also features four-star talents like linebacker Tristan Phillips, running back Tradarian Ball and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland along with three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, edge Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala.
As for the incoming 2025 freshman class, Oregon is littered with talent there as well. Highlighted by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Na'eem Offord, the Ducks also have four-stars like safety Tre McNutt, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, offensive tackle Douglas Utu, edge Matthew Johnson, quarterback Akili Smith Jr., cornerbacks Brandon Finney and Dorian Brew, linebackers Nasir Wyatt and Gavin Nix, athlete Dierre Hill and more.
Oregon begins the season on Aug. 30 at home against Montana State.