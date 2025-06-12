Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Recruits On Visits: Ryder Lyons, Messiah Hampton, Davon Benjamin
The Oregon Ducks are hosting three top recruits of the 2026 class who have all been predicted to land with the Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks through On3's recruiting prediction machine. Those three players are five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin.
Lyons from Folsom, California, is the No. 15 overall recruit in the nation, Benjamin from Corona, California, is No. 20, and Hampton from Rochester, New York, is No. 48 (per On3).
Lyons is the top uncommitted remaining quarterback in the country, and the Ducks are still looking for their first quarterback to commit during the 2026 recruiting cycle. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, along with a few other assistant coaches, went to his Northern California home recently.
“They were there for a while, almost three, four hours. We watched a bunch of tape. We watched basically every single game I’ve played. Went through it all with the offensive line coach (A’lique Terry), coach Stein, and coach (Drew) Mehringer. It was great also. Just enjoy being around them.”- Ryder Lyons via On3
Lyons is a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and will be taking an official visit to Provo, Utah, with the BYU Cougars after his trip to the Pacific Northwest. Due to the Mormon mission that he must take after high school, Lyons won't start playing college football until the 2027 campaign. He doesn't have a college decision date set quite yet.
First-year Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas' first offer he gave out with the program was to Hampton, a prospect he has been recruiting since his days with the Syracuse Orange.
“It’s a million other kids out there that play football, and a lot of kids’ dream school is Oregon. So just to be the first one to be offered from that new receiver coach, Coach Douglas, shows I’m high up on the board. I’m really a priority here. He wants me. He wants me to play for him.”- Messiah Hampton via On3
“He definitely knows a lot about football. He truly genuinely wants what’s best for the players and people around him. His thing is he wants everybody he comes into contact with in life, he wants to better them. So definitely somebody the Oregon fans should definitely be happy to have in their corner.”- Messiah Hampton via On3
Hampton has already taken trips with the Penn State Nittany Lions on May 16 and the Miami Hurricanes on May 30. He's also considering the Ohio State Buckeyes from the Big Ten Conference and will be making his decision during his visit to Oregon on June 13.
Benjamin has been to Oregon several times already on unofficial visits over the years (Sept. 23 in 2024, Apr. 17 in 2025), but will be going on this trip with several of his family members, including his own high school defensive backs coach.
“Really just trying to get a good feel. Obviously, Oregon’s been a great fit for me for a long time, but really just get more around players and fully get to ask about how they really like it and how it’s going for them. Because we know that the stability’s gonna be there for the coaches. Unless they have an NFL job or something. Stability’s gonna be there. Dan’s a great guy, how the program’s running, all that.”- Davon Benjamin via On3
The best uncommitted cornerback in the nation has already taken official visits with the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and North Carolina Tar Heels. Benjamin has one last official visit set up in Seattle with the Washington Huskies on June 20. He's set to make his college decision on Aug. 2.