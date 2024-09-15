Oregon Ducks Linebacker Bryce Boettcher: 'I Don’t Really Feel Any Pressure'
In the Oregon Ducks’ 49-14 victory over the Oregon State Beavers 49-14, senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher led the Ducks defense with 11 total tackles. The Eugene native had extra motivation leading up to the in-state rivalry game, and defensive presence proved it.
Boettcher went to high school in Eugene, causing him to grow up with an automatic affinity towards the Ducks, and disdain towards the team in Corvallis. For Boettcher, the game between the two Oregon schools is a family affair.
“Just being a part of the rivalry and knowing how their fans act when they win,” said Boettcher. “Having family on both sides of the rivalry. Just the feeling and the rights to know you got this game for the entire year is what motivated me for this one.”
After a somewhat disappointing start to Oregon’s season, the team put together a complete game. The Beavers did not score a point on the Ducks defense in the entire second half.
Boettcher started the game for Oregon, only the second time in his career. While the two-sport athlete has certainly contributed for the Ducks football team, he has emerged as a leader in his final seasons. With fellow linebacker Jeffrey Bassa limited with an injury, Boettcher has stepped up for the Ducks.
“I told the guys I’m a firm believer in the rule of three’s,” said Boettcher. “And this third game is the game we’re going to take off. I think everyone bought into that and it showed up on the field today.”
In addition to a second-half shutout, the Oregon defense only allowed the Oregon State offense to gain 91 total yards.
Boettcher said, “We just came into half and made a couple of adjustments when it came to coverages. Just getting our eyes into the screen game a little bit, so we stopped those screens and made a couple of adjustments in the run game. It was honestly just a mindset, you know?”
Boettcher flew around the field against the Beavers in both halves. He led the team in tackles, and he recorded two pass breakups. The Ducks defense is currently tied for first in the nation with 18 passes defended.
“It’s one of the pillars of our defense is ball excellence,” said Boettcher. “Like, the ball is everything whether it’s punching the ball out to cause a turnover or interception or pass breakup.”
After the slow start, some pressure was building on Oregon to perform up to the team’s standard and the surrounding expectations for this season. However, Boettcher carries a healthy dose of perspective that keeps any pressure off his shoulders.
“When it comes to pressure, I don’t really feel any pressure when it comes to it. You know, it’s just a blessed opportunity to be put in this situation. I feel like pressure is to provide for kids or a family in that regard. I’m just living my dream,” said Boettcher with a smile.
In week four, the have a bye week before facing UCLA on Sept. 28.
