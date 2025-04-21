Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Earns Massive Recognition Before NFL Draft
The Oregon Ducks had one of their best seasons in school history this past year, finishing 13-1 with a Big Ten championship and an appearence in the College Football Playoff. A lot of their success on the offenisive side of the ball can be attested to quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who directed the Ducks' offense to big wins during the season.
Gabriel's eligibility expired at the end of the season and he decided to enter his name in the 2025 NFL Draft. The evaluations of Gabriel as a pro prospect ranges wide, but one draft analyst who is extremely high on him is ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
With the draft just days away, Kiper released a list of his favorite prospects at each position. He named Gabriel as his favorite quarterback prospect despite sitting at No. 8 in his quarterback rankings.
Kiper said that Gabriel has all the intangibles to succeed at the next level.
"Gabriel is a winner. He won 46 of his 63 career starts over time at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. There is a lot of good football on his tape. Gabriel is a rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy and really impressive timing. He sees the field well, makes quick decisions and gets the ball out on time and on target. Gabriel is sort of a poor man's Tua Tagovailoa in the way he plays," Kiper said.
Kiper projected Gabriel to land somewhere early in Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which is where the consensus has him projected.
"I think Gabriel ends up going in the fourth or fifth round. He's my No. 8 quarterback right now, but he has the traits to emerge from the Day 3 group," Kiper said.
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said Gabriel's experience and production could be beneficial to a NFL team's quarterback room.
"Gabriel is an older and smaller QB prospect, but he offers a tremendous amount of game experience and productivity. He operates with poise and confidence from the pocket. He’s an effective scrambler who is able to elude pressure and make plays outside of the pocket...he’s a gamer with enough good tape to have a chance to become a decent backup," Zierlein said.
Since 2000, the Ducks have had six quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft, cementing themselves as one of the premier quarterback hot spots. Gabriel is looking to become the seventh when he is selected this weekend.
Looking at Oregon's current roster, the Ducks' projected starting quarterback Dante Moore could also hear his number called when he decides to enter the draft. Moore already had starting experience dating back to his true freshman season at UCLA in 2023. The talent is easy to spot with Moore, but he needs the production to back it up. At Oregon, Moore will have a great chance to breakout under offensive coordinator Will Stein, who has had a hand in the development of quarterbacks Bo Nix and Gabriel.