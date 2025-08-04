Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 10

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was limited in day 10 of training camp with a hamstring injury. The former Oregon Ducks start still participated in some drills. How did Gabriel do?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) chats with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) chats with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished up day 10 of training camp. In limited action due to a hamstring injury, the former Oregon Ducks star went 4/5 passing. The other three participants were Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Kenny Pickett. 

Flacco went 9/12, Sanders 7/9, and Pickett 4/4. Pickett like Gabriel is dealing with a hamstring injury and was limited. 

Dillon Gabriel Limited With Hamstring Injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) watches the other quarterbacks during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday August 4 that quarterback Dillon Gabriel would be limited in practice due to hamstring tightness. Browns reporter Tony Grossi spoke about the performance of the quarterbacks following practice. 

“Dillon Gabriel prior to practice we were told he would be limited. He was limited, only took a couple plays in team event, but also was in on seven sevens,” Grossi said. “Gabriel was 4/5.”

For the entire 10 days of training camp so far, Gabriel has gone 66/118 passing, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions. This is good for a completion percentage of 55.9 percent. Here are how the other three quarterbacks have faired after 10 practices. 

Joe Flacco is 63/104 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Shedeur Sanders is 56/79 with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Kenny Pickett is 27/38 with three touchdowns and one interception. 

Browns Preseason Approaching 

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski lines up against the offense during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns preseason opener is nearing. They will take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, August 8 at 4 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters about what to expect for this game per Grossi. 

“Kevin Stefanski in regards to the Carolina game on Friday did say some starters would play,” Grossi said. “He wouldn’t name who. He said ‘we’re going to keep some guys out and some guys in,’ meaning regulars….the Browns will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina tomorrow and have a joint practice on Wednesday with the Carolina Panthers."

