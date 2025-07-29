Oregon Ducks' Austin Novosad Reveals Strong Connection with Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel
On Monday, the Oregon Ducks held their media day in Eugene, Oregon, and several players got the chance to speak to reporters, including redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Novosad who is vying for Oregon's starting spot along with sophomore Dante Moore.
Novosad has two seasons with Oregon under his belt, and he has worked with both Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
When asked at media days what he learned from the two former Ducks, Novosad emphasized that for both athletes, it all came down to preparation.
"I always tell people that the preparation that both of them had, Bo and Dillon. I think the way that they prepared each and every game. You know, there was never a doubt going into a game that we were underprepared. So I think seeing that for two years, you know, they played at a high level and I think that's kind of what helped them," Novosad said.
Novosad has stayed consistent in praising both Nix and Gabriel's prep time off the field. In an interview with former Oregon Ducks' running backs Kenjon Barner and Jonathan Stewart on the Ducks of a Feather Podcast, the Texas native also stressed his admiration for how diligent both athletes were in their time at Oregon.
Continuing further in the mentorship aspect, offensive coordinator Will Stein did share during a spring practice media availability during the off season that Novosad was spending some of his free time working out with Nix.
When asked about his connection to Nix, Novosad emphasized that him and Nix have remained close since the two-year Oregon veteran was drafted by Denver with the No. 12 overall pick during the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I stay in touch with Bo all the time. It's kind of getting to both of our busy seasons so communication has kind of died a little bit, just letting him do his thing and letting me do mine," Novosad said. "We'll kind of connect after the season and whatnot."
Though the Oregon starting quarterback job is widely assumed to be Moore's, coach Dan Lanning and crew has consistently stressed a decision hasn't been made. During the 2024 season, Novosad played in three games for 16 total offensive snaps. Not much, but Oregon's quarterback room is full of unproven talent looking for their shot.
And thanks to the mentorship from Gabriel and Nix, Novosad is hoping to guide other new Ducks, while vying for more field time during the upcoming season.
"We've got a lot of young guys coming in each year and I think the biggest thing is kind of going from high school to college level - the pace of the game. So, helping those guys out, like I said, through the summer and even in spring just getting their feet wet. Getting in with some older guys and helping them out is a big process for us," Novosad said.