College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama-Miami Controversy, Texas Trails Oregon Ducks

The College Football Playoff Rankings were released on Tuesday night. The undefeated Oregon Ducks hold the No. 1 spot. The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes fall behind the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide in a controversial decision. No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes drop after Michigan Wolverines loss.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings were released on Tuesday night, and the selection committee still has some difficult decisions to make. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season undefeated, earning the top spot as the only team in the country without a loss.

Now that 12 teams make the CFP, the controversy arises when ranking teams from No. 9 to No. 14. Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 after a shocking upset to Michigan over the weekend. Miami dropped six spots to No. 12, and they are currently the first team on the outside looking in.

Most notably, Miami fell behind No. 11 Alabama, and the Crimson Tide have the inside track to receiving the final at-large bid.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out with the team before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

SEC teams like No. 14 South Carolina, No. 13 Ole Miss, and Alabama all have three losses. Both Ole Miss and Alabama beat the Gamecocks, but the Rebels and the Crimson Tide did not face each other in the regular season. The selection committee has made its thoughts clear on the SEC hierarchy with this week's rankings.

Clemson fell from No. 12 to No. 17 after losing to South Carolina. They were the second-biggest movers, in between Miami and Ohio State.

Ohio State and coach Ryan Day lost at home in the biggest upset of the season to their bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State only scored 10 points in the losing effort, and the Buckeyes can no longer compete for a Big Ten title. Instead, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Ducks in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day calls a timeout against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day calls a timeout against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, Syracuse upset Miami and coach Mario Cristobal, knocking them out of the ACC Championship Game. Should the No. 8 SMU Mustangs win the ACC in their first season as conference members, they are all-but guaranteed a first-round bye.

All signs point to the No. 10 Boise State Broncos receiving a first-round bye in the CFP if they can beat No. 20 UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Big 12 Championship will feature No. 16 Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State. Should the Sun Devils win on Saturday, will it be enough to leapfrog Boise State?

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cu
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Updated CFP Rankings (seed in parentheses):

1 Oregon (1)

2 Texas (2)

3 Penn State (5)

4 Notre Dame (6)

5 Georgia (7)

6 Ohio State (8)

7 Tennessee (9)

8 SMU (3)

9 Indiana (10)

10 Boise State (4)

11 Alabama (11)

12 Miami

13 Ole Miss

14 South Carolina

15 Arizona State (12)

16 Iowa State

17 Clemson

18 BYU

19 Missouri

20 UNLV

21 Illinois

22 Syracuse

23 Colorado

24 Army

25 Memphis

If they win their respective conference championship games on Saturday, Boise State and SMU climb into the top four. Ole Miss and Miami are currently projected to be the first two teams to miss the 12-team playoff field.

If Oregon wins the Big Ten Championship over Penn State, the Ducks will wait in the semifinal to face the winner of the No. 9 and No. 8 seeds, currently projected to be Tennessee and Ohio State. If the Nittany Lions win the Big Ten, then Oregon is expected to hold the No. 5 seed, hosting a first-round playoff game in Autzen Stadium.

The final College Football Rankings will be released on Sunday.

