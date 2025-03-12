Cooper Kupp Released By Rams: Reveals Preferred NFL Destinations, Los Angeles Chargers?
Former Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp will hit the open market. The Los Angeles Rams are expected to release Kupp during NFL free agency per reports, after a trade did not materialize.
Kupp has been with the Rams for the past eight seasons... Maybe his next NFL destination remains in Los Angeles. Kupp's preferred destination is on the west coast, according to a report from Boston Sports' Mike Giardi.
The Chargers need to give former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert more quality receiving options and so far, they have not signed a pass catcher in free agency. Notable free agents Davante Adams (Rams) and DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh Steelers) have found other homes. Plus, the Chargers lost Josh Palmer to the Buffalo Bills.
Kupp is 31 years old and coming off a 2024 season where he hauled in 67 receptions for 710 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 12 games played. Dealing with various injuries, Kupp has missed fourteen games over the past three seasons.
Kupp and the Chargers have been linked by many NFL insiders as a great fit for his next destination. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are also viewed as fits.
The Pat McAfee Show addressed Kupp's release instead of being traded.
"Now, is this because other teams didn't offer up their best trade package because they knew that he would probably have to be released," McAfee asked. "Is this because he's been hurt a couple times? We don't know..."
"But what we do know is there's going to be numerous teams that are going to want Cooper Kupp, a veteran wide receiver, to join their building, especially one who's known to do all the right things on and off the field when he's healthy," McAfee continued.
Good news is, the Chargers are entering the offseason with the second-most ($93.8, per Spotrac) salary cap space in the league. Kupp has a $11 million projected market value. Plus, Kupp would not have to leave his home in L.A,
His best season came in 2021, when Kupp finished with 45 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to winning the Super Bowl MVP and Offensive Player Of The Year.
"A lot of people will say Cooper Kupp's washed. I've seen that on the internet," McAfee co-host Boston Connr said. "I've seen -'He's old'. He's really not... Obviously, he's a Super Bowl champion. He's a seasoned vet. He still performs when he's healthy. That's the big if, similar to the Joey Bosa conversation of when this guy's healthy, he's an absolute stud."
Kupp would give the Chargers a versatile option alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 season in 2024, in coach Jim Harbaugh's first year as Chargers head coach. Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
Ducks fans would love to see Herbert reach his full potential in the NFL. Los Angeles did sign running back Najee Harris in NFL Free Agency, which is a needed boost to its offense. But addressing the wide receiver position remains a glaring need.