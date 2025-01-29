Senior Bowl 'Winners': Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson, Josh Conerly Jr. Rising NFL Draft Stock
MOBILE - The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl has officially kicked off after a day of introductory practices and the Oregon Ducks are well represented. The annual showcase week and all-star game, which has been around since 1950, has been a staple for evaluating potential NFL talent against other prospective NFL-caliber players. Thousands of NFL personnel, agents, and media converge to Mobile, Alabama for a week of festivities which include practice sessions, media availability, personal meeting time with NFL personnel, and more.
It’s the best vs. the best, ironing sharpening iron, all the strong against strong isms. Just last year, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson had standout performances and helped solidify their NFL Draft status.
This year, the Oregon Ducks arguably have as deep of a class as they’ve ever had at the event with quarterback Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., wide receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell.
Every individual Duck had a satisfactory opening display, but wide receiver Tez Johnson and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr stood out not only amongst the Ducks but also against the best prospects the country has to offer on the biggest stage of their lives so far relative to their NFL dreams.
The talk of the town on Monday was wide receiver Tez Johnson’s weight at the official check-in. Johnson weighed in at 156 pounds. For reference, Johnson, who will assuredly be drafted, will become the third-lightest player in National Football League history to ever be drafted. To say he’s an outlier when it comes to size is an understatement. However, in typical Tez fashion, once the actual football play became the focal point, he dominated and immediately looked like one of the best players on the field.
Johnson was simply unable to be guarded. Whether it was with his pure speed, his ability to accelerate at the top of his routes and get in and out of his breaks, or pure route-running prowess, Johnson was able to get open and make plays all day. Even when lined up against 6’1 first-round talent Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State, who had a very good day himself, Johnson won both reps against him in 1on1’s. It was just that kind of day for Johnson. Stages like these bring the best out of big-time players and Tez Johnson is proving once again he’s a big-time player.
Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is fresh off an All-American season. He’s one of the players who would be a first-round pick even if he decided not to show up for this event. Still, Conerly Jr chose to compete. In a lot of ways, he won scouts and personnel over before he took a rep in Mobile. After his performance on Monday, he’s won mostly everyone who wasn’t already a massive fan over. Conerly Jr was dominant in pass protection and did a beautiful job of showcasing the athleticism from a 6’4, 313-pound frame. The fluidity showcased at that size is out of this world, Conerly Jr often looks like the best athlete on the field, including the skill guys.
When Conerly Jr was asked what he was hoping to show this week he stated: “That I’m the best tackle in the draft.”
When asked if he believed that, Conerly responded simply, but commandingly with “I do.” After his incredible performance on day one, there’s going to be a wave of people who start to believe that statement to be true as well.
