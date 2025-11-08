What Dakorien Moore's Injury Means for Oregon Ducks' Wide Receiver Depth
The Oregon Ducks are dealing with a notable injury on offense ahead of their road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore suffered an injury in practice this week and was officially ruled out on Saturday's injury report. It will be the first game he has missed this season. Moore previously dealt with some injury concerns prior to Oregon's rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers but ended up suiting up for the contest.
However, his absence against No. 20 Iowa will certainly be more impactful considering the stage and what's at stake for Oregon at this point in the season. But for the Ducks, it simply has to be a "next man up" mentality in the wide receiver room.
Dakorien Moore Injury Will Force Oregon WRs to Step Up
MORE: Weather Intensifies For Oregon Ducks Game At Iowa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Pivotal Road Test Against Iowa
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
Even as a true freshman, Moore is Oregon's leading receiver headed into the ninth game of the regular season. He's posted team-high marks in catches (28) and receiving yards (443) while catching three touchdowns. He's also rushed four times for 49 yards and another score.
Moore has just four more catches than the next wide receiver on Oregon's roster -- Gary Bryant Jr., 24 catches -- but still has more than 166 receiving yards than Bryant Jr. It's no secret that his impact can't be replicated.
That said, the Ducks have the experience at wide receiver necessary to make up for Moore's absence. Florida State transfer Malik Benson has just 18 catches this season but has played on some big stages, including during his freshman season at Alabama under Nick Saban.
Alongside him is Bryant Jr., in his third season at Oregon and sixth season overall after playing three years with the USC Trojans. There won't be any excuse for the Ducks from an experience standpoint as the team looks to navigate the tough environment at Kinnick Stadium.
Dakorien Moore Has Lived to Expectations On & Off The Field
While there's been no doubt about Moore's ability to play the game, he's proven he also has the right approach off the field as well.
Moore said during his first media availability with Oregon media that he's all about putting the program first, adding that it's all "about the team." Not all five-star prospects have this kind of mindset.
"Yes, sir, I do. Every single day, you know, I try to remind myself, that I'm playing for Oregon," Moore said. "You know, this is not about me. This is about the team. This is about the people who've got me here. This is about the support, the fans, the people that has always go around here."
"It's bigger than me. And Coach Lanning never fails to make sure that we know that - make sure that outside of these walls - that we're putting on for not just us, but for the people who grew up around this place."