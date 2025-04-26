Ducks Digest

Dallas Cowboys Draft Bruiser Ajani Cornelius: 5 Things To Know About Elite Lineman

The Dallas Cowboys drafted former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius with the No. 204 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys drafted former Oregon Ducks tight end offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius with the No. 204 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-5, 315-pound Cornelius is a great fit for the Cowboys to help protect quarterback Dak Prescott.

The dangerous tackle is experienced with an interesting story. A key cog that anchored Oregon’s elite offensive line, Cornelius was labeled as a no-star recruit out of high school and grew up in Harlem, New York.

STATS/RECOGNITION

As a senior in 2024, Cornelius protected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and racked up the awards on his resume.

» AFCA All-America second team

» All-Big Ten second team (media)

» All-Big Ten third team (coaches)

» Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award semifinalist

Helping the Ducks to a Big Ten Conference title, Cornelius allowed just three sacks in 497 pass-blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus, including zero sacks allowed in 12 of 14 games played. He earned a 74.2 overall grade from PFF with a 73.8 run-blocking grade and a 72.4 pass-blocking grade.

In 2023, Cornelius started in 14 games at tackle for the Ducks and finishing the season with All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors selected by the league’s coaches, the transition went very smooth. Cornelius allowed zero sacks and just 11 total pressures in 512 pass-blocking opportunities. Many scouts thought the possibility of Ajani entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft was an earnest option.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Oregon offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (OL09) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

QUOTABLE

"For Ajani, he's starting to look awesome," Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry said before the 2024 season. "He attacked the weight room, he's probably about 12 or 13 pounds heavier and you can see that he put on the right weight because it wasn't bad weight. He put it on the right way and he is still as efficient and explosive as last year”

UNIQUE PATH

Entering the transfer portal after his redshirt sophomore season at Rhode Island, Cornelius was highly sought by many major college football programs. Very rarely does an FCS transfer from a program like Rhode Island transfer up to the power-five level and become an impact starter, but that’s exactly what Cornelius did for Oregon.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

IMMENSE UPSIDE

A scouting report on Cornelius shows that he could develop into a starter for the Cowboys as they look to contend in the NFC East.

"His high football IQ helps him recognize defensive stunts and blitzes, making him a reliable protector. He plays with an aggressive mentality, but can improve his pad level and consistency in hand technique to maximize his power and minimize lapses in balance. With continued refinement, Cornelius has the tools to develop into a high-impact lineman, and he’s good depth on day one," wrote Pro Football Network

HISTORY

Cornelius is the ninth Duck drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, which breaks the Oregon program record for most players selected in a single draft. After setting the program record with eight NFL Draft picks in 2024, Oregon's pipeline to the NFL is growing.

“It’s a great feeling, right? But again, I didn't do any of that work," Oregon coach Dan Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "They did that work. So a lot of times capturing a goal and realizing a dream is really based on making sure that you put people in position to be able to do that and take advantage of what's in front of them and then they have to be motivated."

