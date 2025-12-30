Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Top West Coast Defensive Back Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are looking to build out the foundation of their 2027 recruiting class with talented kids from the West Coast region. Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp has been treated as one of their top priorities among defensive back recruits in the 2027 cycle.

As Stepp heads into his final offseason as a high school player, his recruitment is only going to intensify. The Ducks are looking to seal the deal and get Stepp a part of their 2027 recruiting class.

Ducks Experiencing Deja Vu

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Greg Biggins of Rivals said that Stepp’s recruitment is shaping up to be a two-man race between Alabama and Oregon.

“The Crimson Tide and the Ducks could take it all the way to decision day and Alabama has done a phenomenal job recruiting West defensive backs but with former Gorman teammate Douglas Utu already in Eugene and Jett Washington on his way, it might be too much to pass up,” Biggins said.

If Oregon is able to land Stepp like Biggins predicts, it would be a huge start to their 2027 defensive back class. He is the premier cornerback in the West Coast region.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be the first time Oregon and Alabama got into a tightly-contested battle for an elite defensive back from Bishop Gorman. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Oregon was able to beat out the Crimson Tide for five-star safety Jett Washington.

Washington’s recruitment came down to USC, Alabama, and Oregon ultimately choosing the ducks in a huge recruiting win for defensive back coach Chris Hampton. The 2026 five-star safety spent the last three seasons playing in the secondary with Stepp.

During that same cycle, the Ducks went down into Alabama and beat out the Crimson Tide for five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones.

Stepp’s Recruiting Profile

The No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 player in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings, Stepp is the consensus top player from Nevada. He’s being pursued by nearly every Power 4 program in the country as he holds 36 offers.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon a 22 percent chance of landing Stepp. Alabama isn’t too far behind at 19 percent.

Oregon Pursuing Top West Coast Cornerbacks

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media during the post game press conference following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If the right pieces fall into place, Oregon’s 2027 defensive back class could become one of the best in recent memory.

Stepp isn’t the only defensive back that doubles as his state’s top recruit. Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden is the state of Oregon’s top-ranked recruit and is getting pursued by the Ducks and Ohio State.

Molden is ranked as the No. 23 cornerback and No. 181 player in the country according to 247sports’ rankings.

Despite being an Oregon native, the Ducks aren’t projected to land him according to the RPM. Ohio State is given a 39 percent chance of signing Molden, compared to Oregon’s 18 percent.

