Dan Lanning Reveals How Oregon Running Back Jayden Limar Embodies Being A Duck
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have showcased their depth at the running back position to start the 2025 season. While all seven backs have contributed, Jayden Limar is proving to be a key offensive player in the Ducks’ lineup.
Beginning his junior season, Limar is second on the team in rushing yards, tied for second in rushing touchdowns and has the most yards per carry of any running back.
Limar’s Role Increases
Limar played in 25 of 28 games in his first two seasons with the Ducks. In that span, Limar rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.
He’s already almost surpassed his rushing total in his first two seasons combined. In just the first two games, Limar has totaled nine carries for 107 yards and two rushing touchdowns on only nine carries and 11.9 yards per carry.
“Every year, once his role and his opportunity continue to grow, and I said, just keep working it and it’s going to come,” Dan Lanning said. “And this year has come. He's a player that we know what to expect from him when he steps on the field. He does his job, he does his assignment, he works extremely hard. He expects a lot of his teammates.”
Fans expressed confusion early in the season about the limited time Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes saw in the backfield. With freshmen Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison thriving in the offense and Noah Whittington continuing to be reliable, much of it has to do with Oregon’s variety of weapons at the position.
Still, many anticipated Hughes to be at the top of the depth chart. Instead, Whittington has so far claimed that spot with Limar snatching the role of the second running back to enter the field.
Embodying What It Means To Be An Oregon Duck
Outside of Whittington, Limar is the longest tenured running back for the Ducks. In addition to carving out a larger role in the backfield this season, he’s led by example in terms of who the team wants to be.
“We actually gave an award to Jayden earlier today talking about like this is, to me, the embodiment of what our team is,” Lanning said during his Monday press conference. “I think he played 15 snaps on special teams, 24 snaps on offense. One of his best plays of the day was a block that he had on an inside run play. We’re running down on kickoff, dynamic piece of our PBR (punt block return) team and our KOR (kickoff return) unit, like, he's done a lot of things right.”
Lanning has pointed to Limar repeatedly as a player who embodies what it means to be a Duck. Limar said after the program’s victory over Oklahoma State that the praise means a lot to him.
“I pride myself on just treating everyone the same and loving every single player that I'm out there with, whether you play or you don't, I’m gonna talk to you,” Limar said. “And I just pride myself on that, just being friendly to everyone, treating everyone the same way, regardless of if they play or they don't. I really don't care. You're my teammate. You're my brother. I'm gonna love on everyone the exact same.”
Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, who transferred from USC this past offseason, echoed that Limar has put in the work to connect with everyone in the locker room.
“I can remember when I had first got here, I had gotten into workouts and I was trying to get myself acclimated, just trying to transition, and he was one of the first guys to help me by pointing me in the direction of people in the area that can help me out with my body,” Pregnon said. “I mean, from the places that I've been at, it's not a lot of people that's telling you where to go fix your body at, or help fix your body right, rather than them telling you, like, don't mess your body up.”