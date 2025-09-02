Dan Lanning Previews Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Updates
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2025 season with an impressive 59-13 victory over the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
Dan Lanning is set to address the media ahead of the program’s week 2 matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
PREVIEW
Freshmen Starred Week 1
The Ducks’ freshmen stole the show in the team’s opening win of the season.
Running back Jordon Davison joined Royce Freeman as the only true freshmen to score three or more touchdowns in a game in program history. He also became the first Oregon freshman to score three rushing touchdowns in a season opener.
“I feel like seeing him since like spring ball is just the way he bumps off contact. I think it's really incredible for him to come in at the grade that he's in,” defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington said about Davison. “And I think it's going to be a lead if you just keep training, keep getting all get all the technique that he can. I feel like he gonna be elite.”
Davison’s fellow freshman running back, Dierre Hill Jr., recorded five carries for 48 yards in the opener. He was second on the team in rushing yards behind veteran back Noah Whittington.
Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore also impressed in his collegiate debut. Moore caught three passes for 26 yards and picked up two carries for 17 yards.
But the freshman phenom’s first game in an Oregon uniform went beyond the stats. He caught fans’ attention during a play where he hurdled over a Bobcats defender. Moore also showed how he can be a vital contributor to the program when he pancake blocked an opposing player in the end zone during a 14-yard touchdown pass.
“Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands, but he’s electric without the ball in his hands,” transfer wideout Malik Benson said. “Now, once people see that on film, they’ll know he’s not just a pass-catching receiver. He can do it all. That’s a young guy doing that. If everyone’s doing that, then we’re going to be a scary group to go against.”
A Look At The Cowboys
The Ducks now shift their attention to the Cowboys, who also opened their season with a victory. Oklahoma State went 3-9 in 2024, which was its worst record since Mike Gundy took over as coach 20 years ago.
The Cowboys started 2025 win a 27-7 win over UT Martin, but the program suffered a key injury starting quarterback Hauss Hejny that will require surgery.
Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores filled in and tallied 136 yards on 65 percent completion after coming in for Hejny in the season opener. The redshirt freshman will be tasked with taking on Oregon at Autzen Stadium in his first career start.
The Ducks have won 35 straight home nonconference games and will only look to extend that streak against the Cowboys. Oregon won 42-31 in the only other meeting between the two back in the 2008 Holiday Bowl.
This article will be updated live with Lanning’s press conference, which is expected to start at approximately 6:45 p.m. PST.