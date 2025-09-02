Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update Before Oklahoma State Matchup
With a decisive 59-13 takedown of the Montana State Bobcats, the Oregon Ducks start their 2025 season with a bang that featured a fresh-faced look to the No. 7 nationally ranked team.
As another Autzen Stadium showdown looms near against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, coach Dan Lanning provided an injury update on some of the Ducks that got banged up against the Bobcats during his Monday night weekly press conference.
The first update came from the trenches, as USC transfer offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon went to the medical tent during the first quarter with a lower leg injury, but during the second half, Pregnon was up and moving.
"I feel confident he's going to be able to go. He was able to move around a little bit today," Lanning said regarding Pregnon. "Part of this is where the game was at, and, you know, us also being able to evaluate, make sure he's in a great position. But I feel good that he'll be back."
Kawika Rogers, who also played guard on the offensive line against Montana State after Pregnon exited the field, left the game as well with an undisclosed injury.
"And then Kawika, we're still figuring that out, where he's at. He's moving around a bit today, but I think he could be back on Saturday," Lanning said.
Lanning also spoke to how cross-training athletes across the line aided in covering gaps caused by injuries.
"Well, I think one it is attributed to the fact that we mix up our own lines a lot in fall camp and make sure we have different parts, there are different pieces, because those moments can happen," Lanning said. "So we had guys that played right right guard, guys that played left guard, guys that played tackle and guard. I mean, there was a lot of combinations you saw there. And then, obviously, when you have the game in hand, you want to get experience."
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance
MORE: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Still Behind Texas' Arch Manning
The rest of Lanning's injury report was a mixed bag. Northwestern transfer defensive back Theran Johnson missed the season opener with a right knee injury, with a sooner than later return to the field. True freshman wide receiver Dillon Gresham also missed the first game due to an unspecified injury and will be out for longer according to Lanning.
"Dillon (Gresham)'s going to be down for a little bit, more precautionary, but he's not able to go right now. Theran should be back this week. He was probably in a position where he could have gone and pushed through, but we want to get more practice reps," Lanning said.
The Duck play the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT.