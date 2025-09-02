Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update Before Oklahoma State Matchup

The Oregon Ducks head into their week two showdown at Autzen Stadium against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but what is the injury update for offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, wide receiver Dillon Gresham, and defensive back Theran Johnson?

Ally Osborne

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (70) celebrates the Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (70) celebrates the Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
With a decisive 59-13 takedown of the Montana State Bobcats, the Oregon Ducks start their 2025 season with a bang that featured a fresh-faced look to the No. 7 nationally ranked team.

As another Autzen Stadium showdown looms near against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, coach Dan Lanning provided an injury update on some of the Ducks that got banged up against the Bobcats during his Monday night weekly press conference.

The first update came from the trenches, as USC transfer offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon went to the medical tent during the first quarter with a lower leg injury, but during the second half, Pregnon was up and moving.

Oregon quarterbacks line up to take a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Sta
Oregon quarterbacks line up to take a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel confident he's going to be able to go. He was able to move around a little bit today," Lanning said regarding Pregnon. "Part of this is where the game was at, and, you know, us also being able to evaluate, make sure he's in a great position. But I feel good that he'll be back."

Kawika Rogers, who also played guard on the offensive line against Montana State after Pregnon exited the field, left the game as well with an undisclosed injury.

"And then Kawika, we're still figuring that out, where he's at. He's moving around a bit today, but I think he could be back on Saturday," Lanning said.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) scores a touchdown during the second half aga
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning also spoke to how cross-training athletes across the line aided in covering gaps caused by injuries.

"Well, I think one it is attributed to the fact that we mix up our own lines a lot in fall camp and make sure we have different parts, there are different pieces, because those moments can happen," Lanning said. "So we had guys that played right right guard, guys that played left guard, guys that played tackle and guard. I mean, there was a lot of combinations you saw there. And then, obviously, when you have the game in hand, you want to get experience."

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., left, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host
Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., left, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 20
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rest of Lanning's injury report was a mixed bag. Northwestern transfer defensive back Theran Johnson missed the season opener with a right knee injury, with a sooner than later return to the field. True freshman wide receiver Dillon Gresham also missed the first game due to an unspecified injury and will be out for longer according to Lanning.

"Dillon (Gresham)'s going to be down for a little bit, more precautionary, but he's not able to go right now. Theran should be back this week. He was probably in a position where he could have gone and pushed through, but we want to get more practice reps," Lanning said.

The Duck play the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

