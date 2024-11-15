Dan Orlovsky Calls Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Second-Best' Coach, Behind Kirby Smart
ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler dropped a bombshell that linked Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning to a potential NFL future on Wednesday. According to the report, multiple sources within league circles likened Lanning to Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell. Lanning's Oregon Ducks are 10-0 and the No. 1 ranked team in college football, and the focus has been on Oregon's national championship aspirations and quarterback Dillon Gabriel's Heisman campaign.
Lanning’s meteoric rise through the coaching ranks isn’t without merit. He’s learned from some of the best of all time, including former Alabama coach Nick Saban and current Georgia coach Kirby Smart. As of now, Lanning’s name is being thought of in the same way as Kirby Smart.
Notable NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky made an appearance on the show Next Round Live and shared his thoughts about Lanning's current standing in college football. He also detailed an encounter from the past that led him to believe Lanning was going to be the next coaching superstar.
“It’s very clear that we have two elite coaches in college football. Kirby Smart being one, and Dan Lanning probably being the second. . . . It’s very clear that Dan Lanning, at worst, is the second best college football coach in the country right now,” said former NFL quarterback and now ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.
“I’m always cautious of college coaches going (to the NFL) especially college coaches that may not have an NFL background,” Orlovsky continued.
That general sentiment is true across league circles, but there’s always an exception for special leaders. Orlovsky went on to detail an exchange he had with Lanning when he was the defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia while he was preparing for a play-by-play gig. Orlovsky left the meeting impressed.
“That dude is going to be a head coach in two years and he’s going to be really good,” Orlovsky predicted.
That prediction came true, and not even three years into his coaching career, Lanning has a 32-5 overall record and is 2-0 in bowl games, including a dominant Fiesta Bowl victory last season. The Ducks are firmly in the Big Ten and national championship hunt, so while the thought is nice and maybe even soon to be realized, Lanning’s number-one objective is leading Oregon to its ultimate goal.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Will Five-Star Na’eem Offord Flip From Ohio State To Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Prediction: Ducks on Upset Alert?
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Season Ticket Prices To Increase Next Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks Reveal New Uniform Combination for Wisconsin Badgers Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers At Camp Randall Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Updates: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Before Wisconsin
MORE: NFL Teams Interested in Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning?