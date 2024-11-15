Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers Prediction: Ducks on Upset Alert?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will make the trip to Madison, Wisconsin to play the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm PST on NBC.
Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are 10-0 and coming off of a 39-18 win a week ago vs. Maryland.
Wisconsin is off a bye week. They have lost their last two games to Penn State and Iowa. The Badgers record in 2024 is 5-4.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Odds
The Ducks enter Saturday’s game as 14-point road favorites over the Badgers. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Oregon has been on a tear, winning seven of their last eight games by 20 or more points. The one close game in this stretch was a 32-31 Duck win over Ohio State. As good as the Ducks have been playing at Autzen Stadium, they have been even more dominant on the road. Oregons’ average margin of victory in their four road games this season is a staggering 28-points.
Wisconsin has played five home games thus far this season and has a record of 3-2. Their two losses were double digit defeats to Alabama and Penn State.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Preview
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Oregon a 75.6 percent chance to win at Wisconsin on Saturday.
There hasn’t been much evidence to suggest that Oregon will lose this game outright. The Ducks are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and are looking to secure a spot in the Big Ten title game. Wisconsin has lost to the two best teams that have played, handily.
The Ducks and Badgers have played six times before, with each team winning three. The last two meetings between the two were in the 2012 and 2020 Rose Bowl Games. Oregon won both.
Looking at this matchup from a far, it appears that Oregon should have no problem and coast to an 11-0 record. However, Wisconsin coming off a bye and having home field could play a major factor.
For the Badgers to pull the upset, they will need to keep the ball out of the Oregon offense’s hands. Wisconsin has yet to win a game this year in where their opponents scored more than 14-points. The magic number for the Badgers to hold Oregon to have a punchers chance is 24 points.
The Ducks on the other hand will try and make this a track meet. Wisconsin can’t keep up with that.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
Wisconsin coming off a bye and hosting Oregon instead of going on the road to Eugene could play a factor in this spot. The Ducks have more talent across the board so Badgers coach Luke Fickell will have to call one of the games of his life.
The Ducks get the job done and win, but it will be a sweat.
Oregon 27, Wisconsin 20
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers At Camp Randall Stadium
MORE: Oregon, Ohio State, USC, LSU Recruiting Battle: 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Visits Before Early Signing Day
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon Ducks Lead, Georgia and Miami Drop
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Evaluates Wisconsin Badgers, Coach Luke Fickell's Culture
MORE: Oregon Injury Update: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Anticipated to Play vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Makes NFL History Against Tennessee Titans
MORE: NFL Draft Quarterbacks: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Ranked, Snubbed By Mel Kiper?
MORE: Questionable Officiating Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Unsportsmanlike Conduct