Oregon Ducks Injury Updates: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Before Wisconsin
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are traveling 2,000 miles to Madison, Wisconsin for a Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. PT. It will be Oregon coach Dan Lanning's first time to Madison, WI and Camp Randall Stadium.
It is a momentous matchup, as a win would make Oregon 11-0 for just the second time in program history, joining the 2010 team.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning evaluated his teams' practices as the Ducks prepare for the Badgers and first-year starting quarterback Braedyn Locke.
Coach Lanning also addressed an injury update for running back Jordan James and defensive end Jordan Burch.
“Just continuing to evaluate them to see if they’re available," Lanning said. "We’ve had those guys out there helping us. So we’ll see what it looks like.”
One major focus this week is limiting penalties - The Ducks committed 12 penalties for 95 yards vs. Maryland, both season-high marks. Coach Lanning is pleased with the improved focus on cleaning up penalties.
“We had five today," Lanning said after Wednesday's practice. "We had 13 last Wednesday, so it was cleaner. But it could still be cleaner than it is.”
“(The secondary) has been wearing boxing gloves all week. That’s helped,” Lanning said.
What Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Said Ahead of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks’ Matchup Against Wisconsin:
Lanning on motivating his team:
“The mundane is really important in our sport. You have to be able to do the simple things consistently over and over and over again. I think the challenge for you as a coach is how can you make mundane interesting. How can you continue to say we’re gonna push and do the stuff that’s really simple, but keep it fresh for our players? So that’s always our challenge.”
Lanning on which coaches he's studied for motivational techniques:
“Anything and everything. We’ll pull from anywhere, anything we see, try to use that as motivation.”
Lanning on attention to detail this week:
“Today’s Wednesday practice was much better than last Wednesday. But still plenty of room for growth.”
Lanning on Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei’s impact:
“He’s an impactful player. I had high expectations for him when he got here and he’s exceeded those expectations with the way he’s worked. It’s a really good room - that outside linebacker room. He’s certainly a big part of that.”
Lanning on biggest area of growth during last eight games:
"Just playing as a team. Uniquely playing as a team. I think there’s been a lot of growth in those moments of having each other’s six - having each other’s back - in moments. I think that’s shown up consistently whether it’s the offense bailing out the defense or the defense bailing out the offense or special teams coming up with a big play. And really focusing on the next play.”
Matayo Uiagalelei leading the team in sacks - what is his ceiling?
“He’s unbelievably talented. It starts there. And I think that room’s really well-coached, but he works really hard to take the details and execute ’em. He has a plan. Our entire front has a rush plan every single week and part of it’s how do we attack it? Number one sack-getter in any league, in any division of football is effort. So you have to have maximum effort every rush ’cause there’s always somebody drawn up to block you. You have to beat that block.”
Lanning on what stands out about Wisconsin defensive lineman Elijah Hills:
Lanning: “Twitch. He’s got great twitch. And I think again a lot of their production from their defense, it’s hand-in-hand, it works together. Their coverage allows them to get pressure up front and they have some guys that do really good in pick games up front.”
