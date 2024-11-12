Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers At Camp Randall Stadium
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks travel to Camp Randall Stadium for a Big Ten showdown vs. the unranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
It is a momentous matchup in Madison, Wisconsin, as a win would make Oregon 11-0 for just the second time in program history, joining the 2010 team. As Oregon coach Dan Lanning said
With major Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, Oregon fans are encouraged to wear white on Saturday vs. Wisconsin.
"You're going to get everybody's best," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in the locker room after the Ducks beat Maryland. "That's what happens when you're Oregon. You get everybody's best. So let's make a decision to go to work because we're going to focus on improving. I'm proud of every single one of you, but I know we got better."
A win would improve Oregon to 10-1 all-time when ranked No. 1 in the nation.
The NCAA all-time leader in total touchdowns with 180 in his career, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the nation with a 74.1 completion percentage and is No. 6 nationally in passer rating (168.38).
The Ducks will likely be without top receiver Tez Johnson, due to a shoulder injury. Lanning said Johnson will get out of his sling this week and is anticpated to return at some point this season. Despite missing nearly two full games due to injury, Johnson ranks eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten with 64 receptions, only 22 away from the UO single-season receptions record of 86 he set in 2023.
With only two regular season games left, here is the remaining “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
*Home games in bold
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon vs. Wisconsin kicks off on Saturday, Nov.16 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top-25 Poll and College Football Playoff Rankings. Wisconsin is unranked.
RECORD ALERT: Oregon running back Jordan James needs just 54 more rushing yards for the 29th 1,000-yard season in Oregon history, and first of his career.
RECORD ALERT PT. 2: With 14 in his career, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is just one touchdown catch away from the UO record for touchdowns by a tight end.
FUN FACT: Oregon is the only team with multiple touchdown receptions by offensive lineman since the start of 2022. Gernorris Wilson caught a touchdown last week vs. Maryland, and Josh Connerly caught a touchdown in 2022 at Colorado.
HISTORY: Saturday will mark the seventh all-time meeting between Oregon and Wisconsin, with the series currently even at three wins apiece. The Ducks have won three straight against the Badgers, including victories in the 2020 and 2012 Rose Bowls.
RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) vs. WISCONSIN BADGERS (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)
ODDS: Oregon is 14.5-point favorite over the Badgers
LOCATION: Camp Randall Stadium | Madison, Wis.
TV: NBC
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell on facing Oregon's offense:
“They’re going to be challenged in different ways. That’s the beauty of college football, you can be challenged in different ways each week. This one will be one maybe that we haven’t seen really the entire year. Obviously the ability of the quarterback to make plays with his legs and in the air.”
