Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce On Denver Rookie Bo Nix: 'Holy Sh-t! F-ckin Ripping It'
Denver Broncos first-round NFL Draft quarterback Bo Nix is having an incredible start to his NFL career. The Denver Broncos are 5-5 and find themselves in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt. Broncos coach Sean Payton identified Nix as the man for the job, naming Nix the starter almost immediately, and hasn’t looked back since. This past Sunday, Nix went toe to toe with Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.
The former Oregon Duck Nix had an admirable performance, going 22/30 for 215 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Nix also helped lead the drive that would ultimately put the Broncos in position for a game-winning field goal. In a heartbreaker, the Chiefs blocked the field goal attempt to remain undefeated. While the Broncos didn’t win the game, Nix won over a multitude of people, including future NFL Hall Of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"Way to play your ass off. Keep leading those dudes. It's just the first one, we got a lot of these" said Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in a postgame exchange on a video shared by CBS Colorado.
Nic also grabbed the attention of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“Bo Nix?" Kelce said. "Holy sh-t! That guy was f-n’ ripping it on (Sunday).”
Not only did people like Mahomes share that sentiment, but Nix’s veteran teammates have bought in and see him as a leader and player capable of leading them to victory every time they step onto the field. In such a veteran-oriented league, it’s hard to put into words how impressive the climb from Nix has been. It’s one thing to be talented and confident, but to gain respect from 52 other men and the coaching staff is an entirely different beast.
"I'm not really surprised by anything that kid does anymore. ... It shows extreme poise. ... You can't say enough good things about him. ... We believe in him, and he's been impressive." said Broncos tight end Adam Trautman.
Nix is also oozing with that confidence in himself, and it’s reflected in his on-field play. Nix has 15 total touchdowns, which ranks tenth in the National Football League and is tied with standout names like Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy.
“I felt confident going into the game. We had a plan, we executed early. I was excited to go toe-to-toe with the great Patrick Mahomes. Nobody had that opportunity today, but I did. I wanted to go out there and do my best at it and I appreciated it.” said Nix.
Nix can join Peyton Manning as the only other rookie quarterback of all-time with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive home games. Nix would be the first to accomplish that feat since 1998. Nix is not only confident, he’s been consistent as well. The development from game one to game ten has been remarkable and is a testament to the faith the team has in Nix.
The former Oregon Ducks star, Pac 12 Offensive Player Of The Year, and Heisman Finalist is back in action against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.
