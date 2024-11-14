Will Five-Star Na’eem Offord Flip From Ohio State To Oregon Ducks? 'Favorite Coach' Dan Lanning
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are pushing for five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since February.
With the early signing period for college football on the horizon, it's all eyes on if Birmingham (Ala.) Parker Offord will put pen to paper to become a Buckeye. There is some movement towards Oregon and Auburn in Offord's recruitment.
“I hear a lot about Auburn today, but I hear a lot about Oregon and maybe the least about Ohio State,” On3's Chad Simmons said.
Perhaps the Ducks made a big impression on Offord when he visited Eugene and watched the Ducks upset the Buckeyes the program’s highest-ranked victory ever in Autzen Stadium. The world-class facilities and Oregon coach Dan Lanning's emphasis on family is sure to leave an impact on anyone. The Ducks victory probably didn't hurt either.
Also in Eugene during Offord's visit was two elite Oregon defensive back commits in five-star safety Trey McNutt and four-star cornerback Dorian Brew.
Before the matchup with Ohio State, coach Lanning revealed his recruiting approach for the star-studded weekend.
“We want great players to be here, and there will certainly be some great players here next week," Lanning said. "The important thing is the game. We talk about playing the game, not the occasion and that is part of it for us. The best thing we can do for this football team is go play a great game. The recruiting will take care of itself when you do that.”
Offord has not visited Ohio State since his official visit, has plans to visit for the Michigan game on November 30, according to On3.
"I ultimately think it will be tough for Ohio State to hold onto Na’eem Offord. And that’s a little bit of a change from what I’d been saying recently," On3's Steve Wiltfong said. "Talking to the family, it seemed like Ohio State was still in pole position. But as this recruitment comes down the home stretch, Oregon is certainly heavy-handed in this recruitment. He’s been out there a couple of times, and Dan Lanning is maybe their favorite coach of the entire process."
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Offord is the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2025 class on On3. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 cornerback and No. 1 recruit in Alabama.
The early signing period begins Wednesday, December 4, 2024 through Friday, December 6, 2024. This is a three-week earlier start than previous years, moved up to the week before conference championship games.
Ironically enough, No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State could also be facing off in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
