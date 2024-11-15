Oregon Ducks Football Season Ticket Prices To Increase Next Season
Starting next season, the price of Oregon Ducks football season tickets will be increased. In an interview with reporter John Canzano, Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said he believes that this season proved that the season ticket value for football is "tremendous."
The good news is that a "talent fee" or tax is not in the current plans at the University of Oregon. The Tennessee athletic department recently announced that a 10 percent fee will be added to the purchase of tickets across all sports starting next year. The reason being for this is to help the school pay its athletes.
Coach Dan Lanning had nothing to say on the matter but Mullens told Canzano that Oregon is trying to generate an additional $20.5 million to reach the projected Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) cap in 2025.
"Can we raise $20.5 million? How do we allocate $20.5 million?... We don't have unlimited resources... We have one sport that generates revenue for the other 19 sports... We're spending a lot of days planning for what's about to take place on July 1."- Mullens told John Canzano
Mullens said that Oregon will not cut any sports and will stay at 20 total (football, volleyball, men's/women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's/women's cross country, men's/women's golf, men's/women's tennis, men's/women's track & field, women's soccer, women's lacrosse, women's beach volleyball, women's acrobatics & tumbling, rugby, ice hockey). With that being said, he also mentioned that there will be "tough decisions" regarding funding scholarships and operations in some sports.
"That is not on the table for us today. Obviously, we're still learning about things."- Mullens told John Canzano
For some background on the 2024 season ticket prices, it was $279 in the upper parts of sections 35 through 39 as well as sections 23 through 27. On the most expensive end, tickets were $589 plus a required $1,950 donation to the Duck Athletic Fund (total of $2,539) in the charter box.
The season ticket prices for the 2025 football campaign have been updated on the GoDucks website. On the cheapest end, tickets are $339 in the upper part of sections 35 through 39 as well as sections 23 through 27. On the most expensive end, it will be $659 plus a required $2,020 donation to the Duck Athletic Fund (total of $2,679) in the charter box. Looks to be just a slight increase next season compared to what it was this season.
