How Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza's Unexpected Roads Led To Top-10 Showdown
There’s a lot at stake for both Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza in the week 7 matchup between the No. 3 Oregon Ducks and the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. Heisman Trophy odds are on the line. NFL Draft projections could be boosted. Spots in the Big Ten Conference Championship or the College Football Playoff are in jeopardy.
While eagle-eyed analysts will have their eyes on all of these things, the story between the two quarterbacks is just as much about their unique paths to stardom.
The Journey To Becoming The Nation’s Top Quarterbacks
Moore’s final game as a true freshman for the UCLA Bruins came against Mendoza, who was the California Golden Bears’ quarterback at the time.
Mendoza won the first meeting 33-7, but neither quarterback was the same player they are in 2025. Moore threw one touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for negative 35 yards after being sacked six times by the Cal defense. Meanwhile, Mendoza also threw two picks with his two touchdowns and with negative three rushing yards.
“Quarterbacks, we all respect each other for like, I always give credit when credit’s due, and he's been balling out this year for sure,” Moore said. “Even when he was at Cal – I played against him in my freshman year at UCLA.”
“I mean, just seeing him the way he just makes throws across the field. As a quarterback, love to see throws get made. And he's a real competitor. He does a great job leading his offense, but it's gonna be a great battle,” Moore continued. “And pretty sure, at the end of the game, we're gonna talk to each other and make sure that every day we’re getting better.”
Moore ended up transferring to Oregon after his freshman season but redshirted the 2024 season while sitting behind Dillon Gabriel. Mendoza played his sophomore season with the Bears before transferring to Indiana prior to the start of the 2025 season. Both quarterbacks are having breakout seasons in their third year at the collegiate level.
Week 7 won’t be the first time coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks faced Mendoza either. Oregon defeated Cal 63-19 in 2023 in a game that Mendoza started.
“I think he's surrounded by some really talented players, and I think has a really clear understanding of scheme. This offense, when you watch it, has an identity,” Lanning said when asked about how Mendoza’s changed since 2023.
“You know you're going to see the same play ran a couple times. The window dressing might be different, but they know how to run this play,” Lanning continued. “ … So, he's playing in an offense that clearly has an identity. He's playing around really good players.”
NFL Scouts Ready For Moore vs. Mendoza
Per ESPN, about 16 NFL scouts will be in attendance for the top-10 matchup between the Ducks and the Hoosiers.
Plenty of future NFL talent will take the field between the two sides, but the two quarterbacks headline prospects. Moore and Mendoza are consensus top-five quarterback prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Moore recorded 14 touchdowns in five starts this season on 74.6 percent competition and 1,210 passing yards. Mendoza’s posted similar numbers through five games, with 1,208 passing yards for 16 touchdowns on 73 percent completion.
Lanning said ahead of the game that his quarterback’s shutting down the outside noise and focusing on the Ducks, rather than separating himself from other draft prospects.
“He'll never be on the field the same time as Mendoza, and Mendoza will never be on the field the same time as him,” Lanning said. “So, all he has to do is go out there and play his game and the rest will take care of itself. He's competing to be the best version of himself. He's not competing against him.”