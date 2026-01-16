Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds Revealed Amid Return To Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced his decision to return to the program for the 2026 season. Although Moore potentially could have been a first-round NFL Draft selection, he will return and seek another College Football Playoff run with the Ducks.

Moore had a big season, leading the Ducks to a 13-2 overall record, and led the team to the playoff semifinal against the Indiana Hoosiers. With his success in 2025 and returning for another season, Moore will be a player to watch as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and the early betting odds prove that.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore currently has +1100 odds to be the 2026 Heisman Trophy winner on FanDuel Sportsbook. Though he is not the favorite, he has the same odds as three other elite athletes, with only two players having higher odds.

2026 Heisman Trophy Betting Odds

The player with the highest odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Heisman Trophy is Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+800). Carr is coming off his first season with Notre Dame, passing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Coming off his freshman season, Carr could have a big year in 2026 if he continues to develop.

Behind Carr, the only other player with higher odds than Moore is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (+850). Manning had a slow start to the year with the Longhorns, but he improved throughout the season. As he heads into his second year as a starter, if Manning plays to his potential, he will be a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There are three other players tied with Moore at +1100 odds to win the Heisman Trophy:

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

QB Josh Hoover, Indiana

Dante Moore's Case To Have Higher Odds To Win

2025 was Moore’s first season as the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. Though he transferred to the program ahead of the 2024 season, Moore sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a year.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In just one season with the Ducks, Moore led the program to the Semifinal round of the CFP and finished the year passing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He had a 71.8 completion percentage, showing off his accuracy.

Though he does not rely on running, he can utilize his legs to extend plays and help drive the offense down the field. Moore rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, with his longest run being for 49 yards.

Between leading the Ducks to the playoff in his first year starting and potentially being a first-round draft pick, his odds could seem lower than expected. Oregon will have a new offensive coordinator, promoting Drew Mehringer, who previously served as the tight ends coach, and that decision could factor into Moore’s odds.

A new offensive coordinator could cause an adjustment period, but Mehringer has been with the Ducks since Oregon coach Dan Lanning joined the program. Rather than learn a new offense, Oregon will have some continuity for Moore.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Returning to the team in the fall is wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who has just completed his true freshman season. Heading into his second year, the two could have an increase in chemistry, which will elevate the quarterback play.

Also expected to contribute is wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who stepped up for the Ducks in the postseason: six receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown against JMU and five receptions for 64 yards against Indiana. Wide receiver Evan Stewart also announced his return in 2026 after missing the season with an injury.

With Moore returning along with key receivers, his Heisman Trophy odds could rise throughout the season, as he seeks to lead Oregon on a national championship run.

