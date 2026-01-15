Sean Payton's Words About Bo Nix Reveal His Growing Trust

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning them a bye through the wild card round. Nix and the Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, setting up the former Oregon Ducks quarterback for a big matchup.

Before the Broncos' first playoff game, Denver coach Sean Payton sent a strong message while speaking to the media regarding what he wants to see from Nix and the offense against the Bills. Payton's growing trust in Nix is evident.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“Do I think he needs to be more aggressive going downfield in the playoffs? A lot of that would be based on who we’re playing. We want to be aggressive. We obviously want to,” Payton said. “We will take our shots … We’ll definitely stretch the ball down the field. We feel like we have some guys that can go down and get it.”

The Buffalo Bills are a tough opponent with experience in the postseason, and they have been finding ways to win all season. Wanting the offense to be aggressive starts with Nix, who will have to play at a high level. Payton's comments about stretching the field are exciting for Nix fans.

Nix is in just second year in the league after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. As he looks to lead his team through the playoffs, Nix will have to push the offense down the field, just as he did with the Ducks.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bo Nix 's Growth With Oregon Ducks Paying Off

Nix spent two seasons with the Oregon Ducks, and the quarterback exhibited confidence that led the program to big wins. He has excelled at quick releases, but with his mobility and ability to take deep shots, Nix has shown through his time with Oregon that he can play aggressively.

In 2022, his first season with the program, the Ducks faced the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in a top-10 matchup. The Ducks won 45-30, with a big performance from Nix, in which he threw five touchdown passes. One touchdown pass went for 49 yards to wide receiver Troy Franklin.

In Nix’s second season with the Ducks, he took a massive step forward in his performance. He finished passing for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, the highest in his five years of college football.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after defeating the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Ducks’ quarterback also demonstrated his ability to use his legs. In 2023, he rushed for 234 yards and six touchdowns. One of Nix's strengths is his mobility, as he is tough to sack and can extend plays.

In addition to taking shots downfield, if Nix sees an opening, he can take the ball himself, which will help the Broncos through the playoffs.

Bo Nix’s Road To the Super Bowl

Nix is having a strong season, passing for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns. The Broncos have been in some close games this year, and Nix will have to take chances and drive the ball downfield to help lead the team to postseason success.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gives an interview after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After securing the No. 1 seed and winning the AFC West, Nix has the chance to make Oregon Ducks’history. Nix can become the first former Oregon quarterback to start for a Super Bowl-winning team.

The AFC playoff picture runs through Denver as the Broncos hold the No. 1 seed. If the Broncos defeat the Bills, Denver will host the winner of the Patriots versus the Texans.

