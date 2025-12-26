Dante Moore’s Quarterback Ranking Reveals Big Ten Playoff Dominance

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is the second highest graded quarterback in the country heading into the College Football Playoff. Here are PFF’s grades for all eight remaining starting quarterbacks.

1. Julian Sayin, 92.9 (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Julian Sayin has his Ohio State team in the playoff with the No. 2 ranking. The 12-1 Buckeyes suffered their lone loss of the season in the Big Ten Championship game to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The first year starter played all 13 games for the Buckeyes so far this season, throwing for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Sayin has a completion percentage of 78.4, which is the best completion percentage from starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten this year. Sayin finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

2. Dante Moore, 92.1 (Oregon Ducks)

Dante Moore has thrown for 3,046 yards and 28 touchdowns this season for the Ducks. Moore is projected by many to be one of the first picks in the 2026 NFL Draft if he ends up declaring.

Moore started during his true freshman season at UCLA in 2023, but struggled. That offseason, he transferred to Oregon. After sitting behind Dillon Gabriel for the 2024 season, Moore got his chance to start in 2025.

He has taken advantage of the opportunity and in addition to being highly thought of at the next level, Moore has the Ducks back in the playoff for the second straight season. In Oregon’s first round win over the James Madison Dukes, Moore threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

3. Fernando Mendoza, 90.5 (Indiana Hoosiers)

Indiana has stunned the college football world this season, going undefeated in the regular season and capping it off with a Big Ten title win over the defending champion Buckeyes. Indiana is ranked No. 1 and a big reason for that is Mendoza.

Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdown. He won the 2025 Heisman Trophy and most mocks have him going No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

4. Trinidad Chambliss, 84.6 (Ole Miss Rebels)

After Mendoza, there is a big drop off in PFF quarterback grades. Chambliss has had an excellent season for the Rebels, throwing for 3,298 yards and 19 touchdowns. He transferred from a DII school, Ferris State this past offseason and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

5. Ty Simpson, 84.2 (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Simpson had a great couple months to start this season, but cooled off once November came around. He and the Tide had a good start to their playoff run with a first round win over Oklahoma. Simpson has thrown for 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns.

6. Gunner Stockton, 82.3 (Georgia Bulldogs)

Stockton has thrown for 2,691 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season in his first year as a starter in Athens.

7. Behren Morton, 78.7 (Texas Tech Red Raiders)

Morton has thrown for 2,643 yards and 22 touchdown for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are led by their defense, but their lone loss of this season came against Arizona State when Morton was out.

8. Carson Beck, 76.7 (Miami Hurricanes)

The former Georgia quarterback has had his ups and downs but finds his team still alive in the playoff. Beck has thrown for 3,175 yards and 26 touchdowns.