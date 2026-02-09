Dante Moore Opens Up About NIL's Role in NFL Draft Decision

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore addressed whether Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) played a role in his decision to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft in a recent interview with On3's Nick Shultz.

“No, [NIL] wasn’t a factor at all,” Moore told On3. “I mean, you have $55 million guaranteed in the NFL as the second pick overall. Money doesn’t play a factor with me.”

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“I mean, if it was money, I would’ve been in the NFL by now. More of it was just getting my talent as best as possible," Moore told On3.

Throughout the 2025 season, with Moore’s performance, it was widely believed that if he were to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Before returning to school, Moore was expected to go as high as No. 1 or No. 2 overall, likely behind former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

In January, Moore announced on SportsCenter that he will be returning to Oregon for the 2026 season. While many believed that it was NIL to keep Moore at the college level, the Oregon quarterback declined that notion and will work under Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning for one more year to hone his skills.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to On3, Moore has an NIL Valuation of $3 million, the highest among Oregon’s roster. He ranks No. 7 among all NCAA programs and has a roster value of $2.8 million.

Dante Moore’s Development with the Oregon Ducks

Although Moore’s decision to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft could be surprising, with his projection to go No. 2 overall, the Oregon quarterback has proven he is patient.

Before joining the Oregon Ducks, Moore spent the 2023 season with the UCLA Bruins. He appeared in nine games, starting in five, and it was a tough go for Moore. He had a 53.5 completion percentage, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Moore transferred to Oregon the next season, the same year quarterback Dillon Gabriel joined the Ducks. Gabriel started the 2024 season for Oregon, and Moore sat behind him, developing with the Ducks before his chance to take over. Moore’s patience paid off, as he took the college football world by storm in 2025.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the season, there was concern surrounding Oregon’s quarterback position. Moore entered the year as the starting quarterback and proved he could lead Oregon's offense to success. He led the Ducks to a 13-2 record and a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance.

Moore finished the season with a 71.8 completion percentage, passing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Along with Moore, the offense will have wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, and tight end Jamari Johnson, all returning in the fall. They will also have their returning center, Iapani Laloulu, giving Moore consistency across the offensive line.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) swipes his hand over the letter “O” during the “March to Victory” team walk before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With how Moore performed in his first season as the starting quarterback, he can take a big step forward in 2026 now with a full year of playing experience in the offense. He has proven his ability to develop, and not only can he help Oregon compete for a national title next fall, but he can put together a big Heisman Trophy campaign.

As Moore continues to grow, not only can he lead Oregon’s offense to success, but he can also become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

