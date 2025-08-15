Former Denver Broncos Running Back's Harsh Advice For Bo Nix After Preseason Performance
Preseason hype for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has died down considerably following his shaky performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
Media and fans predicted Nix to have a standout second season in the NFL after taking Denver to the postseason for the first time in eight years as a rookie. The quarterback was pulled early in his first preseason game, however, after completing just six of his 11 passes for 31 yards and taking a two-point safety in over a quarter of action.
Broncos’ backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game in Nix’s place. Stidham showed out with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 14 for 15 passing.
The two drastically different performances have caused a lot of discourse, including former Denver running back Phillip Lindsay chiming in.
“Bo Nix needs to settle down and stop forcing and pressing things,” Lindsay said on The Drive podcast.
Lindsay went on to declare that Stidham is having a better training camp than Nix. He said that Stidham has accepted his role of a backup, which has allowed him to play freely.
“Every single time Jarrett Stidham has stepped on that football field, he is making that right decision or he’s making an explosive play,” Lindsay said. “Why? Because his mind is not clouded. He’s going out there playing freely, making plays, having fun. Bo Nix needs to do that.”
“Stop getting ready for your next motivational video and just calm down,” Lindsay added. “Bo is going to be just fine, and it was the first preseason game. But for Bo, once you’re in that rut, sometimes it’s hard to get out of it and you need a little bit of confidence and Bo needs to keep his confidence.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Addresses Offensive Line's Cohesiveness
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Why Jurrion Dickey Is Suspended
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings
Stidham’s Friendship With Nix
The two quarterbacks competed for the starting role heading into Nix’s rookie season in 2024. Stidham ended up backing up Nix after the former Oregon Duck won the battle, but he has embraced his spot on the depth chart.
“Bo Nix and I obviously have an incredible relationship," Stidham said. "I mean, he's one of my closest friends and being able to be with him and help him out as much as I possibly can, that's what I'm here to do. Not only him, but the rest of the guys on offense. And this is a lot of us. This is our third year in this system together. We’re just trying to keep pushing guys to be better and keep pushing him to continue to excel and lead the team.”
Stidham played college football for the Auburn a season before Nix joined the Tigers. Stidham said before the start of the 2024 preseason that the duo has known each other for years, with Stidham even hosting Nix on his college visit.
The mentorship now continues at the professional level. Nix entered the league as the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after three years at Auburn and two seasons with the Oregon Ducks.
The second-year quarterback finished his collegiate career by taking the Ducks to the Pac-12 Championship and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He had immediate success with the Broncos in Year 1, helping Denver to the postseason and being a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
After Nix’s rough preseason debut, questions arise about whether or not he’ll hit a second-year slump.