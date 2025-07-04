Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Praised By Veteran Teammates Before Second NFL Season
Even from his days with the Oregon Ducks, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was known for being a team player.
The former Duck brought a Chick-Fil-A truck to Autzen Stadium during fall camp in 2023, passed out doughnuts on campus with his wife after that same season, and fostered teammate relationships so strong, his former center Alex Forsyth campaigned for Nix to be drafted by Broncos coach Sean Payton.
Now, Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey (an eight year NFL veteran) is also singing praise for Nix's character.
"Obviously, when you’re in shorts in April and May and doing OTA practices, you really can’t tell what kind of a football player he is really until we get into August, and when we put the pads on and all that kind of stuff," McGlinchey said of Nix. "I will say that from right away, Bo captured this locker room by the way that he works, by the person that he is and the way that he progressed."
McGlinchey did admit when Nix was drafted, the tackle didn't do much scouting of the rookie. However, he admitted Nix won him and the rest of the Broncos organization over quickly.
"I think once we got around him in the building for a week or two — a couple weeks in April — you’re like, ‘Oh man, this kid is made of the right stuff," McGlinchey said.
Those following Nix's rookie season could deduce his growing influence in the Broncos' locker room, as before the 2024-2025 season even started, Nix was voted by his teammate to be team captain for the Broncos, the first time since 1967 a rookie in Denver has held such an honor.
“That’s not something that happens that often,” coach Payton said of Nix's nomination to captain. “I think it’s something you earn and these guys, all of them voted on these guys. It was probably as clean of a result that I had seen in a while.”
Nix took the favor of his newfound team and turned it into the first post-season appearance for the Broncos in nearly a decade with Denver losing 31-7 against the Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card matchup.
"It takes a lot of hard work to get better week in and week out. It takes a lot of focus, and a lot of the guys aren’t ready to commit themselves to that. I think Bo is certainly a shining example of that, and it permeated through our locker room. The improvement from him going forward is just going to be exponential," McGlinchey said.
To cap off his rookie season, Nix punched in a regular season 3,775 yards passing (more than his 2022 season at Oregon) with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also clocked in 430 yards rushing with four rushing touchdowns and three fumbles.