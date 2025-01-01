Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Receives More Pro Bowl Fan Votes Than Patrick Mahomes

The former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix only trails Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in the AFC for Pro Bowl fan voting. Denver Broncos rookie Nix is actually ahead of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Arden Cravalho

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws on the run as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws on the run as he is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and now leader of the Denver Broncos' offense has been one of the brightest young players in the entire National Football League. So much so that the Pro Bowl fan voting has him placed as the No. 4 quarterback in the AFC. The top five order is as follows:

No. 1 - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

No. 2 - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

No. 3 - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

No. 4 - Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix

No. 5 - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In his rookie season, Nix has thrown for 3,454 passing yards (No. 2 among rookies), 25 passing touchdowns (tied for No. 1 among rookies), 12 interceptions (most among rookies) on a 65.1 completion rate (No. 3 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 89.2 and a quarterback rating of 54.1 (No. 1 among rookies). On the ground, Nix has ran for 383 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

"I know how hard Bo works. Honestly, I felt like it was a great fit with Denver from the start. I think the sky is the limit for him, so I’m really pumped for him... His goal is to go out there and perform really well for the team. He has high expectations for himself. I’m excited to see him achieve those.”

Dan Lanning on Bo Nix via Denver Gazette

While it's clear that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has pulled away as the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, Nix should still be receiving votes for the coveted honor. The LSU Tigers product also won the 2024 Heisman Trophy over Nix.

Daniels has thrown for 3,530 passing yards (No. 1 among rookies), 25 passing touchdowns (tied for No. 1 among rookies), nine interceptions ( No. 3most among rookies) on a 69.4 completion rate (No. 1 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 101.2 (No. 3 highest in NFL history among rookies) and a quarterback rating of 72.4 (No. 1 among rookies). On the ground, Daniels has ran for 864 rushing yards (No. 2 among rookies) and six rushing touchdowns (No. 2 among rookies).

Former Oregon turned Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is ahead of Daniels in these rushing categories: 1,033 rushing yards (No. 1 among rookies) and seven rushing touchdowns (No. 1 among rookies).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nix and the Broncos will host AFC West rival Kansas City in Denver on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT in the season finale. The Chiefs will be without their star quarterback in Mahomes and if the Broncos win, they'll clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

