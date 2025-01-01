Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Receives More Pro Bowl Fan Votes Than Patrick Mahomes
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and now leader of the Denver Broncos' offense has been one of the brightest young players in the entire National Football League. So much so that the Pro Bowl fan voting has him placed as the No. 4 quarterback in the AFC. The top five order is as follows:
No. 1 - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
No. 2 - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
No. 3 - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
No. 4 - Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
No. 5 - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
In his rookie season, Nix has thrown for 3,454 passing yards (No. 2 among rookies), 25 passing touchdowns (tied for No. 1 among rookies), 12 interceptions (most among rookies) on a 65.1 completion rate (No. 3 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 89.2 and a quarterback rating of 54.1 (No. 1 among rookies). On the ground, Nix has ran for 383 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
"I know how hard Bo works. Honestly, I felt like it was a great fit with Denver from the start. I think the sky is the limit for him, so I’m really pumped for him... His goal is to go out there and perform really well for the team. He has high expectations for himself. I’m excited to see him achieve those.”- Dan Lanning on Bo Nix via Denver Gazette
While it's clear that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has pulled away as the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, Nix should still be receiving votes for the coveted honor. The LSU Tigers product also won the 2024 Heisman Trophy over Nix.
Daniels has thrown for 3,530 passing yards (No. 1 among rookies), 25 passing touchdowns (tied for No. 1 among rookies), nine interceptions ( No. 3most among rookies) on a 69.4 completion rate (No. 1 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 101.2 (No. 3 highest in NFL history among rookies) and a quarterback rating of 72.4 (No. 1 among rookies). On the ground, Daniels has ran for 864 rushing yards (No. 2 among rookies) and six rushing touchdowns (No. 2 among rookies).
Former Oregon turned Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is ahead of Daniels in these rushing categories: 1,033 rushing yards (No. 1 among rookies) and seven rushing touchdowns (No. 1 among rookies).
Nix and the Broncos will host AFC West rival Kansas City in Denver on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT in the season finale. The Chiefs will be without their star quarterback in Mahomes and if the Broncos win, they'll clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
