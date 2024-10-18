Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Ties John Elway, Drew Lock For Rookie Win Record: 'I'm Not Finished'
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to a 33-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.
The former Oregon Duck reached a major rookie milestone on an emotional evening as Denver coach Sean Payton played his first game in the Superdome as an opposing head coach. Payton coached in New Orleans for 16 years and aided in the rebuild from Hurricane Katrina.
Nix has led the Broncos to a 4-3 record, their best record after seven games since the 2016 season. With those four wins, Nix tied the Broncos’ franchise record for most wins by a rookie quarterback in a season. Former Denver quarterback Drew Lock also reached that record in 2019. While NFL legend John Elway got his fourth win in Week 15 during the 1983 season. Elway's rookie season was rough, finishing with a 4-7 record as a starter.
“It means a lot,” Nix said after the win in the Superdome. “You’re talking about one of the greats to ever do it at our organization. It means a lot. You’re in great company. I am not finished. We have a lot in front of us, so I definitely don’t want to stop there."
Nix has a chance to get his fifth win, and surpass both Lock and Elway, next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints also started a rookie at quarterback, Spencer Rattler, who New Orleans drafted with the 150th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Though this game was overall a showing of rookie mistakes from both quarterbacks, as the Broncos slowly dismantled an incohesive and injury plagued Saints team to crank out a very secure 33-10 win. This win is a positive sign for Denver after a heartbreaking loss against the Chargers the previous week, which busted a three-game win streak.
Against the Saints, Nix started off clunky for the Broncos’ first drive on offense. After rushing for two first downs for Denver, Nix threw three incompletions. Two of those incompletions were an overthrow (to tight end Lucas Krull) and underthrow (to former Duck wide receiver Troy Franklin) by Nix, with two wide open receivers unable to catch his passes.
After this drive is when Denver began to rely more on Nix’s legs and short passes instead of long targets downfield. The next two offensive drives for Denver ended in field goals. Javonte Williams punched in Denver’s first rushing touchdown during the Broncos’ first drive of the second quarter. Heading into the half with another field goal under their belt, the Broncos had the Saints shut down 16-0.
During the last drive of the half, Nix did attempt a few deep balls that didn’t connect, but for the most part, Nix stuck to a formula of pass-offs for rushing attempts, quarterback keepers, and short passes. Nix went 13-of-21 passing for 134 yards that half, and further showing his biggest asset is his mobility in the run game. Nix had zero turnovers and zero sacks going into the lockerroom.
Also, a quick shoutout to Denver Bronco and fellow former Duck, Alex Forsyth. The former star center and leader of the Ducks from 2017-2022 worked his way up to the Broncos’ starting center position. During the game vs. the Saints, Forsyth shined, giving Nix extra room in the pocket and enforcing more rushing opportunities for the Broncos. The Broncos averaged 6.4 yards per carry against the Saints. Forsyth is also a huge contributor to Nix not seeing turf for a sack this game.
Coming out of the half, the Broncos picked up another field goal and then touchdown in the third quarter before going scoreless through the fourth. With a little less than seven minutes in the third quarter and on a third down, Nix kept the ball for a 33-yard run for a first down which was essential for keeping the Broncos’ drive alive and was one of his best plays of the game. The analysts for the broadcast compared Nix to Taysom Hill after the play. That run ended in the only touchdown the Broncos scored in the second half.
Overall, Nix ended the contest with 16-26 (61.5%) for 164 yards on passing. He went 75 yards for ten rushing attempts. He ended the game with zero interceptions and no sacks thanks to his offensive line and athleticism moving out of the pocket for rushing attempts.
Though with rookie growing pains, Nix is helping lead the Broncos with coach Sean Payton to a 4-3 record, potentially setting up the Broncos for a playoff run down the line. As long as Nix can stay healthy and not get too banged up when hitting the ground game, it should be interesting to see how this former Duck continues to develop as the first rookie captain for the Broncos in over 50 years.
The Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers next Sunday, October 27, at home at 1:25pm PST.
