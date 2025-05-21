Bo Nix Hosts First Youth Football Camp In Denver: Community Impact
EUGENE- Former Oregon Duck and current Denver Bronco Bo Nix is continuing to inspire the next generation, but his impact reaches far beyond the football field. On May 17, Nix hosted a youth football camp in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for children ages 6–16. The camp continued his mission of giving back and investing in the next generation.
"Over the course of the day, Denver star player Bo Nix and our coaches will provide your child with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment," read a statement on the camp's website. "Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction."
However, for Nix the day was about more than just drills and touchdowns. It was about investing in the next generation.
This commitment to community isn't new for Nix. During his time at Oregon, he held a similar camp at North Eugene High School. During the camp, he guided nearly 500 young athletes through drills, and team-building exercises.
Nix’s involvement is bigger than football. His youth camps reflect a deeper commitment to the communities he's part of, first in Eugene and now in Denver. Whether he’s running drills with kids or writing donation checks, Nix continues to show what it looks like when an athlete fully buys into where they are.
Those who followed Nix’s career in Eugene know he wasn't just a college quarterback, he was a visible role model in the local community.
In his final season of college football, Nix partnered with the ALS Association. He pledged to donate $100 for every touchdown he scored. That initiative raised thousands of dollars for ALS research
“God has blessed me with a platform through football and it’s my responsibility to use it for something greater than myself,” said Nix to ALS Northwest.
In March of 2024, Nix donated $13,400 to the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation through a partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and 7-Eleven, Inc. This is yet another example of how he continues to use his platform and resources to support those in need.
Nix’s commitment to giving back played a major role in earning him the Campbell Trophy which honors student-athletes who demonstrate excellence in athletics, academics and service.
When Nix accepted the award, he emphasized that his accomplishments were never just about football, but about serving a greater purpose.
“The Lord has blessed me in many ways along my journey,” Nix said. “One of the most important is the opportunity to influence people, as we are called to be a light in this world and to utilize our platform to benefit others.”
Nix’s football career has been one defined by leadership, purpose, and a commitment to those around him. His impact extends beyond the field. It is rooted in a genuine desire to uplift and empower the communities he calls home. Whether in Eugene or now in Denver, Nix has shown what it means to fully embrace a city, not just as an athlete, but as a role model.