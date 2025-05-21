Ducks Digest

Bo Nix Hosts First Youth Football Camp In Denver: Community Impact

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and current Denver Bronco Bo Nix is making an impact off the field by giving back to his community. On May 17, Nix hosted a youth football camp in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he shared his skills and passion for the game with kids ages 6 to 16.

Olivia Cleary

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a. Pass during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a. Pass during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE-  Former Oregon Duck and current Denver Bronco Bo Nix is continuing to inspire the next generation, but his impact reaches far beyond the football field. On May 17, Nix hosted a youth football camp in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for children ages 6–16.  The camp continued his mission of giving back and investing in the next generation. 

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets grabbed by and then sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) duri
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets grabbed by and then sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Over the course of the day, Denver star player Bo Nix and our coaches will provide your child with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment," read a statement on the camp's website. "Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction."  

However, for Nix the day was about more than just drills and touchdowns. It was about investing in the next generation. 

This commitment to community isn't new for Nix. During his time at Oregon, he held a similar camp at North Eugene High School. During the camp, he guided nearly 500 young athletes through drills, and team-building exercises.

Nix’s involvement is bigger than football. His youth camps reflect a deeper commitment to the communities he's part of, first in Eugene and now in Denver. Whether he’s running drills with kids or writing donation checks, Nix continues to show what it looks like when an athlete fully buys into where they are. 

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass during the first half as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Sa
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass during the first half as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those who followed Nix’s career in Eugene know he wasn't just a college quarterback, he was a visible role model in the local community. 

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a pi
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his final season of college football, Nix partnered with the ALS Association. He pledged to donate $100 for every touchdown he scored. That initiative raised thousands of dollars for ALS research 

“God has blessed me with a platform through football and it’s my responsibility to use it for something greater than myself,” said Nix to ALS Northwest. 

 In March of 2024, Nix donated $13,400 to the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation through a partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and 7-Eleven, Inc. This is yet another example of how he continues to use his platform and resources to support those in need. 

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass in the first half against the
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nix’s commitment to giving back played a major role in earning him the Campbell Trophy which honors student-athletes who demonstrate excellence in athletics, academics and service. 

When Nix accepted the award, he emphasized that his accomplishments were never just about football, but about serving a greater purpose. 

“The Lord has blessed me in many ways along my journey,” Nix said. “One of the most important is the opportunity to influence people, as we are called to be a light in this world and to utilize our platform to benefit others.” 

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off the ball against the Cincinnati Bengal
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

 Nix’s football career has been one defined by leadership, purpose, and a commitment to those around him. His impact extends beyond the field. It is rooted in a genuine desire to uplift and empower the communities he calls home. Whether in Eugene or now in Denver, Nix has shown what it means to fully embrace a city, not just as an athlete, but as a role model. 

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

