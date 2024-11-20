Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Makes NFL Rookie History
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is firmly in the mix for NFL offensive rookie of the year, which is now shaping up to be a two-man race with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Nix is fresh off his best performance yet in the NFL in a 38-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He became the first rookie quarterback in Broncos franchise history to earn the honor. The former Oregon Duck quarterback completed 28-of-33 passes for 307 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions on Sunday.
Nix also made NFL history with those stats, becoming the first rookie in NFL history to have four touchdowns, 300 passing yards, 80 percent completion and zero interceptions.
“I like the way he prepares," Denver coach Sean Payton said. "I love the way he comes to work. I love his enthusiasm. I think it’s naturally contagious. I think he’s a winner. It’s interesting because you guys real time are seeing it just like we are. I’m real encouraged by that.”
Nix's rough NFL start is in the rear view window. In his first three games, Nix threw four interceptions and no touchdowns through the air. Since, Nix has turned it arounf with 14 touchdown passes and just two picks.
Once a long-shot to make the NFL playoffs, Denver is now 6-5 and a postseason contender in the AFC. It'd be tough for Nix's Broncos to catch the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs but Denver could secure one of the AFC's three wild card seeds.
Payton compared Nix's ability to lead to former quarterback Drew Brees.
“I think it’s pretty powerful and he’s why, just having experienced it for a long stretch with another player in [Drew] Brees, you always believe you’re in each game,” Payton said. “You always believe, even if you fall behind, you’re in each game. The opposite can be very difficult. I think that player who’s touching the ball on every offensive play, it definitely can lead to a direction, both mentally as well as on the field, lead to a direction of how a team thinks.”
Denver does have some tough games ahead. The Broncos will face two of the top-four teams in the AFC playoff hunt: the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals.
"He competes at a high level," Oregon receiver, and brother, Tez Johnson told reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Everything he does is at a high level. He's competing. He wants to be first in everything. He doesn't settle for anything. If he put his mind to something, he's going to do it, no matter what. It's unbelievable."
Next up, Denver faces the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 24th at 1:05 p.m. PT.
