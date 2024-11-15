Denver Broncos Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix Defends Center Teammate Alex Forsyth
There is a sour taste in Denver Broncos fans after Denver's final field goal attempt was batted away by the Kansas City Chiefs, just seconds before the clock ran out, resulting in a 14-16 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. On the verge of beating the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Broncos seemed to do everything right to set up a last minute victory.
Unfortunately for Oregon Duck fans, former Duck center, current Denver center, Alex Forsyth is in the middle of this controversial play that went awry.
Before the fourth down field goal attempt, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix rushed right and took a knee on the hash to set up the field goal. With kicker Will Lutz in position for a 35-yard attempt, Forsyth lined up on the left side of the line was blown up by a three defender rush from the Chiefs. This led to a successfully blocked kick, and would have resulted in a blocked kick regardless of Lutz’s accuracy because Forsyth was put to the ground.
"Obviously, a tough loss. I thought we played well on the road. … I felt like we outplayed them, but we didn't finish. We had an opportunity to right at the end. We kind of controlled the ball, and we've got to be able to finish. That one will take a while [to get over]. It'll sting,” said Broncos coach Sean Payton after the game.
In an uncharacteristically passionate manner, Nix came to the defense of his former Duck teammate Forsyth this week when speaking to the media on Wednesday about the botched play.
"What happened to him sucks. It really does. It happened to many of us, and you just have to unfortunately get over it,” Nix said. “You have to find ways to move past it. He's mentally tough. He's been through tougher life moments than probably any of us. So he knows how to handle adversity. I'm excited to see him grow and respond through this."
Nix and Forsyth played together for the Ducks for one year during the 2022 season. During that time, Forsyth led the trench starters with an 85.8 pass blocking grade, allowed one pressure and no sacks during 384 pass blocking opportunities, and was a first team all conference selection. Forsyth is rumored to be one of the reasons coach Payton drafted Nix, as he allegedly highly recommended the quarterback after their time together at Oregon.
Now, Nix is going to bat for his former Duck center after a tough break.
"I can't imagine as much as he works throughout a week, how much more he's going to put on himself," Nix said. "I respect him greatly. I hate that he's having to go through all this, but sometimes it's part of the game, and it is what we signed up for. I'm happy to be on his team. I'm proud to call him a teammate, and I know he's going to respond really well."
This is Forsyth’s second year with the Broncos, and with several teammates besides Nix sticking up for him after the game, it shows a comradery in the locker room that starts with Nix’s leadership.
“It really — it ticks me off that people can say those things about him and not even see how he works or how he responds or how he plays. And I have no doubt that Alex Forsyth’s going to respond probably better than anybody in that situation. He cares more than anybody would in that situation. And I know every single one of our team, every single guy in our locker room believes in him to move on and respond. And what happened to him sucks, it really does. It’s happened to many of us, and you just gotta, unfortunately get over it and you gotta find ways to move past it,” Nix said.
The Broncos face off against the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. PT.
