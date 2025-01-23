Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Finalist For NFL Offensive Rookie of Year: Steal Of Draft Class?
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix shined in his first season in the NFL and is a finalist for 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Nix is one of five finalists along with Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, New York Giants' Malik Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.
The former Oregon Duck was drafted with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is proving to be a steal.
Denver's expected win total before the season was 5.5 according to oddsmakers, and the Broncos ended up finishing with a 10-7 record in the regular season.
Nix also broke the NFL record for touchdown passes at home by a rookie with 19. Los Angeles Chargers and fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert previously held the record. Nix's 29 touchdown passes were the second-most by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only Herbert's 31 touchdown passes in 2020.
For the first time in eight seasons, Nix helped lead the Broncos to their first playoff appearance with a 31-7 Wild Card game loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Before the start of the season, Nix received zero respect in a ranking of NFL starting quarterbacks.
Nix was ranked as the No. 32, or worst, starting quarterback in the league, according to a list by PFF.
Denver coach Sean Payton believes he has the best rookie quarterback in Nix, who was the sixth quarterback drafted in his class.
"He told us Friday in our meeting that he thinks he's got the best quarterback in the class," NFL on CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said. "He repeatedly said that watching Bo Nix get better every single week makes him love coaching."
Nix has joined NFL and Broncos legend Peyton Manning in the Denver history books. Nix and Manning are the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive home games.
In his first season, Nix finished with 3,775 passing yards (No. 1 among rookies), 29 passing touchdowns (No. 1 among rookies), 12 interceptions (most among rookies) on a 66.3 completion rate (No. 3 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 93.3 and a quarterback rating of 57.0 (No. 3 among rookies).
"I'm real encouraged, and I'm glad that he's with us and that it worked out the way it did," Payton said after the season ended. "I think it's all in front of him. And I said this before, I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need, relative to having the success we're used to having. I think we found it."
The Broncos had tow more nominations: Payton is nominated for AP Coach of the Year and cornerback Pat Surtain II is nominated for AP Defensive Player of the Year.
Daniels is the major favorite to win offensive rookie of the year.
However, one thing is for certain, Nix's Broncos legacy is just beginning.
