Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Finalist For NFL Offensive Rookie of Year: Steal Of Draft Class?

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix shined in his first season in the NFL and is a finalist for 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year along with Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, New York Giants' Malik Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.

Bri Amaranthus

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The former Oregon Duck was drafted with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is proving to be a steal.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Cre
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Denver's expected win total before the season was 5.5 according to oddsmakers, and the Broncos ended up finishing with a 10-7 record in the regular season.

Nix also broke the NFL record for touchdown passes at home by a rookie with 19. Los Angeles Chargers and fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert previously held the record. Nix's 29 touchdown passes were the second-most by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only Herbert's 31 touchdown passes in 2020.

For the first time in eight seasons, Nix helped lead the Broncos to their first playoff appearance with a 31-7 Wild Card game loss against the Buffalo Bills.

 Before the start of the season, Nix received zero respect in a ranking of NFL starting quarterbacks.

Nix was ranked as the No. 32, or worst, starting quarterback in the league, according to a list by PFF.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton takes the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandato
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton takes the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Denver coach Sean Payton believes he has the best rookie quarterback in Nix, who was the sixth quarterback drafted in his class.

"He told us Friday in our meeting that he thinks he's got the best quarterback in the class," NFL on CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said. "He repeatedly said that watching Bo Nix get better every single week makes him love coaching."

Nix has joined NFL and Broncos legend Peyton Manning in the Denver history books. Nix and Manning are the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive home games.

In his first season, Nix finished with 3,775 passing yards (No. 1 among rookies), 29 passing touchdowns (No. 1 among rookies), 12 interceptions (most among rookies) on a 66.3 completion rate (No. 3 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 93.3 and a quarterback rating of 57.0 (No. 3 among rookies).

"I'm real encouraged, and I'm glad that he's with us and that it worked out the way it did," Payton said after the season ended. "I think it's all in front of him. And I said this before, I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need, relative to having the success we're used to having. I think we found it."

The Broncos had tow more nominations: Payton is nominated for AP Coach of the Year and cornerback Pat Surtain II is nominated for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Daniels is the major favorite to win offensive rookie of the year.

However, one thing is for certain, Nix's Broncos legacy is just beginning.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

