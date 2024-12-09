Denver Broncos Sean Payton Would Have Picked Bo Nix No. 1 Overall in NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos are off on a bye week, but former Oregon Ducks star and current Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix is still making headlines. Most recently, the FOX NFL Sunday crew shared some stories from their old colleague Sean Payton, who left the studio to coach the Broncos in 2023.
According to Terry Bradshaw, Payton was so enamored with the Oregon quarterback that he would have selected Nix at No. 1 if the Broncos had that pick.
"Listen," said Bradshaw. "If he would've picked first in the draft, Denver and Sean Payton, he would've picked Nix."
With Nix under center, the Broncos are 8-5 and they currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers and fellow Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, Denver is tied with the Chargers for second place in the AFC West. However, Los Angeles currently holds the tiebreaker over Nix and the Broncos after winning their Week 6 matchup.
The Broncos defense has shined under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and the unit deserves its fair share of credit for Denver's turnaround. Nix has also seemingly hit his stride working under Payton.
"This is the guy he wanted, Bo Nix. Smart. 24 years old. Played a lot in college. . . . He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and only four interceptions in their 8-3 winning mark as they've gotten going. This guy is legitimate."
The betting odds for Nix to win Offensive Rookie of the Year have been surging. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels currently leads, but Nix has asserting himself as the clear second-favorite. Daniels has scored 21 touchdowns on the year: 15 through the air and six on the ground. The Commanders rookie has led his team to the same record as Denver, 8-5. Will the former Oregon Duck continue to improve his odds as the regular season reaches its end?
Concluding the short segment was NFL legend Michael Strahan, revealing how highly Denver's coach thinks of Nix.
"I talked to Sean [Payton]. He said, 'He's a superstar.'"
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Motivated By Biological Mom: Makes History In Big Ten Title Win
MORE: Penn States' James Franklin Calls Out 'Lopsided' Officiating In Loss To Oregon Ducks
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Texas, Boise State, Alabama Controversy
MORE: Penn State's James Franklin Angry As Oregon Ducks Band Interrupts Press Conference
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Emotional Reaction To Winning Big Ten Championship
MORE: L.A. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Goes Viral Before Kansas City Chiefs Game
MORE: Penn State Defender Throw Up Vs. Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Championship?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Breaks Record Vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive