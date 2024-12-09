Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Sean Payton Would Have Picked Bo Nix No. 1 Overall in NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are on a bye week, but former Oregon Ducks quarterback and current Denver rookie Bo Nix has made headlines because his coach, Sean Payton, can't stop raving about him. The FOX NFL Sunday revealed that Payton thinks Nix is a "superstar."

Charlie Viehl

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Broncos are off on a bye week, but former Oregon Ducks star and current Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix is still making headlines. Most recently, the FOX NFL Sunday crew shared some stories from their old colleague Sean Payton, who left the studio to coach the Broncos in 2023.

According to Terry Bradshaw, Payton was so enamored with the Oregon quarterback that he would have selected Nix at No. 1 if the Broncos had that pick.

"Listen," said Bradshaw. "If he would've picked first in the draft, Denver and Sean Payton, he would've picked Nix."

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Nix under center, the Broncos are 8-5 and they currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers and fellow Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, Denver is tied with the Chargers for second place in the AFC West. However, Los Angeles currently holds the tiebreaker over Nix and the Broncos after winning their Week 6 matchup.

The Broncos defense has shined under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and the unit deserves its fair share of credit for Denver's turnaround. Nix has also seemingly hit his stride working under Payton.

"This is the guy he wanted, Bo Nix. Smart. 24 years old. Played a lot in college. . . . He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and only four interceptions in their 8-3 winning mark as they've gotten going. This guy is legitimate."

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns.j
Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The betting odds for Nix to win Offensive Rookie of the Year have been surging. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels currently leads, but Nix has asserting himself as the clear second-favorite. Daniels has scored 21 touchdowns on the year: 15 through the air and six on the ground. The Commanders rookie has led his team to the same record as Denver, 8-5. Will the former Oregon Duck continue to improve his odds as the regular season reaches its end?

Concluding the short segment was NFL legend Michael Strahan, revealing how highly Denver's coach thinks of Nix.

"I talked to Sean [Payton]. He said, 'He's a superstar.'"

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Motivated By Biological Mom: Makes History In Big Ten Title Win

MORE: Penn States' James Franklin Calls Out 'Lopsided' Officiating In Loss To Oregon Ducks

MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Texas, Boise State, Alabama Controversy 


MORE: Penn State's James Franklin Angry As Oregon Ducks Band Interrupts Press Conference

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Emotional Reaction To Winning Big Ten Championship


MORE: L.A. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Goes Viral Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

MORE: Penn State Defender Throw Up Vs. Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Championship?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Breaks Record Vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game 

MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football