Why Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell Should Win First NFL Protector of the Year Award
The NFL recently announced the new "Protector of the Year Award" highlighting the league's best offensive lineman, and there's a chance former Oregon Ducks and current Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell could clinch the first-ever honor during the 2025 season.
Each award recipient will be determined by a panel of offensive line legends, which are currently made up of LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields and Andrew Whitworth.
"[The panel has] come up with a criteria on skills, metrics, impact, leadership, durability and strength of the opponent. We'll be tracking that quarterly with this group," said NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.
MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider
MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
The NFL does not tend to recognize position-specific awards, with the offensive and defensive MVP being open to their respective sides of the ball, but the Protector of the Year Award aims to shine a light on the commonly-overlooked offensive line corps that are essential to the game. Whitworth and Buffalo Bills' offensive tackle Dion Dawkins were major forces behind the creation of this honor.
"FINALLY!!" said former Oregon Duck and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby on Sports Illustrated's post about the new award. "That said either Penei [Sewell], Lane [Johnson], Ronnie [Stanley], Tristan [Wirfs] are going to be the winner of it."
Sewell was immediately one of the top names thrown out by fans and media members alike as a front-runner for the first ever Protector of the Year Award, which will be given out at the end of the 2025-2026 season.
In 2024, Sewell ranked No. 11 in voting for the Offensive Player of the Year. As a versatile blocker for quarterback Jared Goff with some serious power, Sewell has only missed one regular-season start (happening in 2021) since being drafted that same year.
Sewell is a two consecutive year First-Team All-Pro pick, and a three time consecutive Pro Bowl invitee. In 2024, Sewell won the Polynesian Professional Football Player of the Year award, an honor similar to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award he earned in 2019.
When selecting the first recipient of the Protector of the Year Award, the panel will certainly consider Sewell's longevity on the field and in the game so far, his versatility on both sides of the line, and his reliability as a blocker for one of the best offensive line corps in the country.
“In his fourth year-and still just 24 years old-Sewell has firmly established himself as one of the nastiest blockers in the league," said Pro Football Focus when ranking him No. 26 on their top 100 NFL players list for 2024. "His athleticism shines in the run game, as evidenced by his 91.2 run-blocking grade on zone concepts, ranking in the 92nd percentile this past season."
At 24 years of age, Sewell's success speaks for itself, and ensures he'll have many shots at winning this new award, if he doesn't get the nod this upcoming season.