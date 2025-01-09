Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell Named Polynesian Pro Football Player Of The Year
As the college football season wraps up and the National Football League regular season closes, it’s awards season nationwide. The honors, selections, and accolades are beginning to roll in, and the players are being rewarded for a season's worth of blood, sweat, and tears. As an offensive lineman, the job is usually thankless. Most of the time, when you hear an offensive lineman's name being called on a television broadcast, something has gone wrong. Very seldom do the big guys up front truly get the love they deserve, especially on a national level.
On January, 8th the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced that former Oregon Ducks offensive tackle and current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell had been selected as the 2024 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines. At just 23 years old, Sewell has been bestowed this prestigious honor for Polynesian football players.
“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Penei on a remarkable season,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “He stands as a true source of pride for the Polynesian community.”
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Replaces Jayden Daniels, Earns Game Ball in Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Enters Transfer Portal: Former 4-Star Recruit
MORE: College Football Analyst Critiques Comparisons of Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Nick Saban
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City
Past recipients of the proud honor include esteemed players such as Tua Tagovailoa, Mike Iupati, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ronnie Stanley, Talanoa Hufanga, and former Oregon Ducks legends DeForest Buckner and Marcus Mariota. In joining the likes of those names, Sewell further solidifies his incredible legacy only four full seasons into his young career.
“This award isn’t just for me. It represents my family, my community, and every Polynesian athlete who has paved the way for someone like me to succeed. Tom my parents, thank you for instilling in me the value of hard work, faith, and humility.” said Sewell in a video shared by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame social media team.
This announcement comes on the heels of Sewell’s selection to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and being named to the NFLPA All-Pro team. It’s been an eventful and well-deserved few days for Penei and it won’t be the last batch of honors he receives this season for his stellar play on the field. As the Lions are set to play in a home playoff game next week, it has to be a nice feeling to be able to enjoy these honors during a bye week and truly soak it all in.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Biological, Adopted Family
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ready To Lead? 'Heisman Finalist' Says Receiver Tez Johnson
MORE: Five-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Visiting Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks 5-Star Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Entering Transfer Portal