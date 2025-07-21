Dillon Gabriel Rising on Cleveland Browns Quarterback Depth Chart?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been impressive so far in practice this offseason. The former Oregon Ducks star was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns and is about to get his rookie season underway after a six year collegiate career with the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon Ducks.
Cleveland Browns “Impressed with Dillon Gabriel”
NFL reporter Judy Bautista said earlier this week on the NFL Network that the Browns have liked what they have seen out of Gabriel so far this offseason.
“They (The Browns) are going to value processing time, decision making, that kind of thing. They want somebody that who is going to be able to run the offense, minimize mistakes, make good decisions,” Bautista said. “They used those words a lot; processing speed and decision making when they talked about Dillon Gabriel, especially in the spring.”
Bautista went on to say that the Gabriel has been retaining the information he’s been given a lot better than even the Browns could have expected.
“They were impressed with his processing speed to the point where they said in the spring they were putting more on his plate than they initially thought they were going to do for him,” Bautista said. “They kept giving him more information because he was absorbing so much.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
Gabriel is one of five quarterbacks in the Cleveland quarterback room along with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Deshaun Watson. This offseason, the Browns signed Flacco as a free agent, traded for Pickett, and drafted both Gabriel and Sanders. Deshaun Watson is still recovering from a torn achilles he suffered last season.
Bautista noted that Flacco looks to be the quarterback that will get the starting nod in Week One, but she also states to not overlook Dillon Gabriel.
“If you’re looking at the quarterback competition, it’s really two quarterback competitions; between the two rookies and the two veterans,” Bautista said. “Certainly I think at this early point you would say Joe Flacco has to have the edge because he’s been there and won, and then I think you keep an eye on Dillon Gabriel who I think caught some eyes in the spring.”
Right now, it appears that Gabriel has the edge when it comes to him and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. It will be an uphill climb for Gabriel to beat out Flacco and Pickett with their experience. However, as time goes on and Gabriel keeps improving, he can make a real case to move further up on the depth chart.
Preseason Kick-Off Rapidly Apporaching
The Cleveland Browns will play their first preseason game on Friday, August 8 at 4 p.m PT on NFL Network. It will be a big moment for Gabriel, who will play in his first game since the Rose Bowl.